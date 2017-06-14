Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Sigur Ros at the Louisville Palace: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    Last night, a packed house experienced one of the most melodic rock bands ever to play at the Palace. Lead guitarist (playing with a violin bow), Jón Þór "Jónsi" Birgisson, showed us that falsetto can be an art even while singing in Icelandic or Volenska, a dreamy language of sounds with no real meaning. And for much of the concert, I couldn't tell which language was which, making it even easier to get lost in the music and the accompanying light displays. If you ever heard The Cocteau Twins from the 80s and 90s, Sigur Ros appears to be an evolution of this type of captivating sound with a technically impressive live performance.

    Check out the photos in the gallery below!

    All photos by Glenn Hirsch
    www.glennhirschphotography.com

    Slideshow: 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Glenn Hirsch's picture

    About Glenn Hirsch

    The first "n" in Glenn is silent. Grew up near ORD then stops of DTW, ORD and 12 years around BWI, IAD and DCA until SDF in 2012. Love wildlife (have 2 young kids), international travel and chatting with interesting people. My photography passion led me to Louisville.com. www.ghirschphoto.com

    More from author:  

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories