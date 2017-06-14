Sigur Ros at the Louisville Palace: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Last night, a packed house experienced one of the most melodic rock bands ever to play at the Palace. Lead guitarist (playing with a violin bow), Jón Þór "Jónsi" Birgisson, showed us that falsetto can be an art even while singing in Icelandic or Volenska, a dreamy language of sounds with no real meaning. And for much of the concert, I couldn't tell which language was which, making it even easier to get lost in the music and the accompanying light displays. If you ever heard The Cocteau Twins from the 80s and 90s, Sigur Ros appears to be an evolution of this type of captivating sound with a technically impressive live performance.

