6 Places to Go for St. Paddy's Day 2018

By Evan Allen and Louisville Magazine staff

Pour a glass of your favorite ale and throw on some anti-pinch wear, cause we’ve got the luck of the Irish on our side this year.

1.

On the eve of the St. Patrick’s Day, the Great Flood Brewing Company will bring together everyone’s two favorite things: alcohol and puppies. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can meet some adoptable pups and have a brew or two. Or three. Or four. Special merchandise from MisPits and Rescue will be on sale as well as delicious tacos provided by Taco-ology.



Photo: Facebook

2.

On St. Patrick’s Day itself, the city will be jampacked full of places to go to satisfy that four-leaf fever. The Irish Rover will be hosting a tent party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hurry and snag a spot under heated tents before they fill up. Musical acts like Cloigheann, Hewn from the Mountain, the McClanahan Irish Dancers and Rashers will be performing throughout the day. Entry is $7 per person. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with any of the Irish bars, like Molly Malone’s, Patrick’s Liqours Bar, Flanagan’s Ale House and O’Shea’s Irish Pub.



Photo: The Irish Rover // Facebook

3.

Moving down to Fourth Street, you can bar hop your way through Shamrocked! This bar crawl will take you to places such as Bourbon Raw, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, PBR Louisville, Howl at The Moon, Hard Rock Cafe, Tavern on Fourth and the Sports & Social Club. Inside the bars you can expect live music, games, and of course…drinks. But there’s one thing better than drinks, and that is the chance to win the pot of gold prize of $1,000! Entry for this bar crawl is $11 individually or $50 for a team of five. This fee includes an event t-shirt, eligibility for drink specials and a collector’s Shamrocked mug.



Photo: Bourbon Raw // Facebook

4.

If you’re looking for grub, check out Red Herring. Chef Jacob Coronado will be whipping up Irish faves like corned beef sandwiches with house-made sauerkraut, plus bangers and mash and, get this, Guinness crepes with fried chicken remoulade. And if you want to follow up your food coma with a hangover, order a frozen Irish coffee or one of the Irish whiskey cocktails replacing Red Herring’s bourbon — don’t worry, it’ll be back.



Photo: Red Herring // Facebook

5.

Head underground to Decca’s chic cellar lounge. The John Smart Jazz Quartet will be livening things up, as will Irish drink specials and bar bites by chef/owner Annie Pettry.



Photo: Decca // Facebook

6.

Or you could head up into the sky at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen for some $4 Guinness drafts, $6 Jameson pours and Irish martinis from 4 p.m. to close on Saturday. Like 8UP on Facebook and you’ll have a shot at winning a $25 gift card.



Photo: 8UP // Facebook

Cover photo: Pexels