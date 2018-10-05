Six Local Breweries Unveil New Brews for Throwdown



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The second annual Craft Beer Throwdown returns next week! Six local craft breweries are unveiling new brews for guests to sample before voting on their favorite. In addition to the new varieties, breweries will also have several of their regular beers on tap for sale. Participating breweries are: Gravely, Falls City, Great Flood, Holsopple, Mile Wide and Monnik.

Attendees will also enjoy music and activities like giant Jenga, giant checkers and corn hole. New this year, commemorative growlers will be available for purchase, allowing guests to fill up on their favorite beer to take home.

All proceeds from the Craft Beer Throwdown will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless, helping to prevent and end youth homelessness in Louisville. The Coalition for the Homeless and 50 community partners are working to address the needs of more than 800 local youth who experience homelessness each year, helping them move from the streets to permanent housing. Learn more at louhomeless.org.

The Craft Beer Throwdown is Thursday, October 11 from 6-10 p.m. at the Louisville Water Town (3005 River Road). Tickets are available online for $20 until October 10 at 5 p.m., and then will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $25. This event is 21+ only.