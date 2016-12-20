Add Event My Events Log In

    Snoop Dogg's Smokin' Show at the Palace

    Last night, Snoop Dogg rocked a Lamar Jackson jersey on stage at the Louisville Palace among a sold-out crowd for his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2. He was joined by accompanying artists Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Twista and Tha Dogg Pound.

    For many hip-hop fans, Snoop Dogg’s presence in the Ville was an early Christmas present. Having been relevant since 1992, Snoop Doggy Dogg is a symbolic figure in the scene for new and old fans alike. And he definitely knows how to throw a party.

    Missed the show? Check out the photos below.

    Photos by John Miller
    johnjmillerphotography.com

    2015 University of Louisville graduate. All things social media, marketing, writing, sneakers, photography, music, and a whole lot of coffee.

