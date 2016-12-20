Snoop Dogg's Smokin' Show at the Palace

Last night, Snoop Dogg rocked a Lamar Jackson jersey on stage at the Louisville Palace among a sold-out crowd for his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2. He was joined by accompanying artists Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Twista and Tha Dogg Pound.

For many hip-hop fans, Snoop Dogg’s presence in the Ville was an early Christmas present. Having been relevant since 1992, Snoop Doggy Dogg is a symbolic figure in the scene for new and old fans alike. And he definitely knows how to throw a party.

Missed the show? Check out the photos below.

Photos by John Miller

