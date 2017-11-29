Solve Santa’s Murder at the Alley Theater’s Newest Show



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Who killed Santa?!

That’s the question at the heart of the Alley Theater’s newest play. Who Killed Santa?, by Neil Haven, is a hilarious and irreverent murder mystery tale featuring all the popular Christmas characters – but make no mistake; this performance is not for children.

This year, when Santa hosts his annual holiday party, attended by Frosty, Tiny Tim, the Little Drummer Boy and Rudolph, all the guests have a bone to pick with him. Tempers flare even higher after the introduction of the sexy new Little Drummer Girl, and Santa ends up with a candy cane through the heart. With no confessions forthcoming, the party is quarantined and a couple incompetent detectives arrive, dredging up some dirty secrets of the holiday characters. Eventually, with the help of the audience, the murderer is convicted and sentenced. And did we mention? It’s all done with puppets!

Who Killed Santa? debuts on Thursday, December 7, and runs until Saturday, December 23. Tickets to the show are $20 and are available now on Louisville Tickets. The Alley Theater is located at 633 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.