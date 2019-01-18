Soothe Your Wedding Woes at Bliss Events' Annual Workshop



Planning a wedding can feel overwhelming, when it should be a time of celebration and excitement. Whether you’re confused about the next step, anxious about budgeting or just overall stressed, Bliss Events & Co. is hosting their second annual Wedding Workshop to help all newly engaged couples. Attendees will meet wedding planning experts, taste food from caterers and bakers and mingle with other engaged couples. All brides and grooms will receive a free gift and will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a free three-day vacation.

Bliss Events & Co. is a team of event specialists that specialize in weddings, elopements and honeymoons, who offer custom pricing based on the needs of the event. Learn more at blisseventsandco.com.

The Wedding Workshop is Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Foundry at Glassworks (815 W. Market St.). Tickets are $15 each for brides and grooms, and $5 for any guests.