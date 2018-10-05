Southern Indiana PRIDE Launches Next Week

Add Event My Events Log In

    On National Coming Out Day 2018, join Southern Indiana elected officials, political candidates, business owners, faith leaders, education leaders and passionate citizens as they officially launch the new Southern Indiana Pride parade and festival. The evening will consist of guest speakers, special announcements, live music, drinks, hors d'oeuvres and dinner. Celebrate yourself and your community at this long-awaited occasion. Spread the love using #SoInPRIDE.

    The Southern Indiana PRIDE Launch Event will take place Thursday, October 11 from 7-11 p.m. at 300 Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $50 at the door. Business professional attire is requested.

    Cover photo: Southern Indiana PRIDE Launch // Facebook

