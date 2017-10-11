Sponsored: Discover Hidden Treasures of Harrison County on the Inaugural Studio Tour

SPONSORED

Harrison County is excited to announce the inaugural, month-long Hills of Harrison County Studio Tour!

From October 1-31, celebrate the treasures hiding in the hills of Harrison County, Indiana. On the tour, you’ll visit nine different studios and meet with 12 artists, each one offering something special. Just a few of the stops on the tour include the Bluegrass Knifemaker’s artisan blades; Broomcorn Johnny’s premium handcrafted brooms; and the Funkey Junkmeister’s Rust in Peace studio, featuring unique metal art.

Harrison County is home to many hidden treasures, and on this studio tour, you can discover them all. All of the studios on the tour will be open every day of October 2017 and many are open various hours throughout the year.

Cover Photo: Hills of Harrison County Studio Tour