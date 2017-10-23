Sponsored: Get to Know Kentucky Country Day School

SPONSORED

Kentucky Country Day is an Independent, co-educational school that serves 860 students in grades pre-K through 12. KCD sits on a beautifully spacious 85-acre campus in the heart of Jefferson County’s eastern end.

Founded in 1972, the school’s history and roots run deep in in the region. Louisville Country Day, Aquinas Preparatory School, Kentucky School for Girls and the Kentucky Military Institute partnered to form the Kentucky Country Day School. The merger helped solidify KCD as one of the prominent academic institutions in the region. Fast forward to 2017, where KCD is now the top-ranked private school in the state, showcasing National Merit Scholars, championship-winning athletic teams, fascinating plays and performances, innovative maker education and world-renowned alumni.

KCD educates the whole child from JK to graduation, through their rigorous academic program as well as a wide variety of athletic, fine arts and extracurricular opportunities. Healthy class sizes with 14-16 students allow the exceptional faculty to get to know every child and make sure that every student is actively engaged with learning.

Open House Information

To find out what the Kentucky Country Day School can do for you, please plan to visit KCD on Sunday, November 5th for their annual Open House. Faculty and directors will be available to talk about their distinctive programs. Parents and students will help lead campus tours, and the KCD community will be out to answer any questions. Please visit www.kcd.org/welcome for more details.

All photos courtesy of Kentucky Country Day.