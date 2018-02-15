Sponsored: The Home, Garden & Remodeling Show Returns to Louisville for its 70th Year with New Flavors and Old Favorites

SPONSORED

The Home, Garden & Remodeling Show, presented by Champion Windows and powered by LG&E, is celebrating its 70th consecutive year as the largest, longest-running and locally produced Home Show in the region. From March 2-4 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, tens of thousands of guests can view and get inspired by the latest and greatest in home and garden related products and services. Over 350 booths will fill the showroom with displays and demos, and leading industry professionals will be on-hand to answer any questions.

Guests will enter the show through a French-inspired courtyard, featuring all the sights and sounds of springtime. With a program in hand, attendees can map out their day based on particular areas of interest or just freely browse up and down the aisles. New this year, the Entertainment Stage will feature high-energy speed art painting shows, and the Cooking Stage and Home & Garden Stage will host several seminars meant to educate and inspire. Other highlights of the show include a sapling giveaway, a kids’ area, photo booths and a showcase of local artisans. Live garden displays, a longstanding staple of the show, bring the outdoors inside. Local landscaping professionals showcase their talents by building and bringing to life live garden areas — many including water features — as well as outdoor living spaces like outdoor kitchens, fire pits and entertainment areas.

The Home Show prides itself on offering something for all ages, interests and home design preferences. Whether you’re looking to remodel your home, expand your living space into your backyard or make minor improvements around the house, this unique event is the place to be.

For detailed Show information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.louisvillehomeshow.com.