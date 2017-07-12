Sponsored: Homearama 2017 Kicks Off this Weekend

SPONSORED

All photos courtesy of PriceWeber

The 50th Homearama event takes place July 15-30 at Poplar Woods in Oldham County. Nine impressive homes, with an average price of over $1 million, will inspire visitors with the latest in building and design trends, luxurious furnishings and upgraded finishes inside and out. Whether looking for design ideas for your current home or want to build a new home, there’s something for everyone at Homearama!

“While Homearama visitors tour these stunning homes, they can also speak directly to the builder, interior designer and various other professionals who were a part of creating the homes,” says show manager Gail Schell. “The community has enjoyed Homearama for 50 years as the premiere event showcasing the hottest trends in paint colors, lighting, flooring and much more.”

Each home has a distinctive architectural style and custom details. A few trends making an appearance this year are glamorous light fixtures dripping with crystal accents, wide plank flooring in a variety of stains and oversized master showers that feature two or even three showerheads. You won’t want to miss the latest in home design trends at Homearama at Poplar Woods!

About Poplar Woods

The 203-acre Poplar Woods neighborhood was the first conservation neighborhood approved by Oldham County Planning & Zoning. Over 100 acres of protected open space includes wooded areas, water features and walking trails. While just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Louisville, the peaceful setting is easily accessible from the Gene Snyder Freeway and Highway 42.

General Show Information

Homearama Poplar Woods runs July 15 – July 30. The tour is open weekdays 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are sold onsite at the Homearama entrance tent. Single day passes cost $10 per person and two-day passes cost $15 per person. Children 12 and under get in free with an adult. For more information, visit Homearama.com and like us on Facebook for special ticket offers.

Homearama at Poplar Woods is presented by LG&E. Official Sponsors are River City Bank and River City Flooring. Homearama has been locally produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville for 50 years, since 1968.