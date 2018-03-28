Sponsored: Support the Woodford Reserve Meaningful Manhattan

SPONSORED

Woodford Reserve has started an initiative benefiting the Dare to Care food bank, a local nonprofit that helped provide 19.9 million meals to the community last year.

For the month of March, restaurants have participated in the Woodford Reserve Meaningful Manhattan program. For every Woodford Reserve Manhattan those restaurants sell, Woodford will donate $1 to Dare to Care, up to $5,000.

“It’s a good way for us to give back,” says David Page, field-marketing manager for Woodford Reserve. And the idea doesn’t stifle creative takes on the Manhattan, traditionally made with bourbon, vermouth and bitters and served straight up or on the rocks with a cherry. Participating restaurants can put their own twists on the classic cocktail.

“At Brown-Forman, we want to help make sure that we’re supporting our Louisville community,” Page says. “And Dare to Care is such an amazing organization.”

Look for the Woodford Reserve Meaningful Manhattan in your favorite restaurant. Hurry, there are only a few days remaining in March. You can find more information at daretocare.org/meaningfulmanhattan. As always, drink responsibly!

Cover photo courtesy of Woodford Reserve.

CRAFTED CAREFULLY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol.,

The Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY.

WOODFORD RESERVE is a registered trademark. ©2018 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved.