Sponsored: Top Florida Beach Vacation Spots for Families This Spring

Are you ready for beach season? Take a trip to one of these amazing spots to enjoy the soft white sand beaches of Florida’s Emerald Coast. Here’s a guide to finding the perfect spot for your next beach vacation.



Photo: Sanctuary at Redfish features three different pools, two Jacuzzis and much more.

Relaxing, Secluded Family Beach Vacation: Sanctuary at Redfish on 30A

Families seeking relaxation and natural attractions will delight in a South Walton vacation along Scenic Highway 30A. One of the best-kept secrets is Sanctuary at Redfish, a luxury condominium resort in Blue Mountain Beach. Located on approximately 14 acres overlooking Big Redfish Lake, one of South Walton's rare coastal dune lakes, Sanctuary at Redfish features three separate pools, two Jacuzzis, a large fire pit, two outside grills and complimentary kayaks for use in the lake and Gulf of Mexico. Each condo includes a balcony offering breathtaking view of the lake and/or preserve. With exclusive access to the beach through the preserve or a relaxing pontoon boat ride (March – October), Sanctuary at Redfish provides a welcome escape from other, more populated beach areas. Located near popular South Walton towns, including Grayton Beach, Seaside and WaterColor, families have fun exploring the shops, cafes and galleries that are abundant along Highway 30A. For more info, visit www.sanctuaryredfish.com.

Actively, Secluded Beach Vacation: Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort

Are you looking for a vacation where parents can relax while the kids enjoy activities and excitement? At Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach, you can find it all. With winding foot paths, lush gardens and relaxing fountains, the secluded resort invites guests to relax and enjoy the 27-acre Gulf-front property. From a top-ranking tennis center to pools, hot tubs, grilling stations, basketball hoops and horseshoes, there are plenty of options for those who want to be active. With the beach as a playground, guests can swim, snorkel, kayak and stand-up paddleboard or simply relax in a beach chair and listen to the sound of the surf. For more info, visit www.hiddendunesdestin.com.



Photo: Destin features something for everyone at their many vacation spots.

Multigenerational Beach Getaway: A Vacation Rental Home

For those looking to bring a group, whether multiple generations or families, renting a South Walton or Destin vacation rental home is popular option. Rental homes range in size from two to eight bedrooms and can accommodate up to 26 guests. Each home is individually owned and includes many custom features and special touches. Some homes include large wrap-around porches or game rooms while others feature private pools and outdoor entertainment such as volleyball, mini-golf or a pool table. With homes located throughout Destin and South Walton, the most challenging part is deciding which beach you want to call home. For more info, visit www.DestinVacation.com.

Active Family Beach Getaway: Jade East Towers in Destin

Jade East Towers is in the heart of Destin and is great for active families. The upscale Gulf-front condominium resort features spacious two- and three-bedroom condos with large balconies overlooking the beach. Guests enjoy amenities including a Gulf-front pool, lighted tennis court, and seasonal beach service (2 chairs and an umbrella). With Big Kahuna’s Waterpark across the street, and The Track and Destin Harbor nearby, finding active adventures is easy. Schedule a parasailing excursion, snorkeling adventure or a sunset dolphin cruise for guided adventures, or rent a pontoon boat or jet skis and head out exploring on your own. Renowned as the world’s luckiest fishing village, Destin is also a great place to schedule a fishing charter and reel in fun. For more info, visit www.JadeEastCondos.com.



Photo: Beachside Inn features a two-tier swimming pool and hot tub, as well as a sidewalk café and restaurant.

Family of Two (or Four) Beach Getaway: Beachside Inn in Crystal Beach

Nestled in one of Destin’s most charming communities, Beachside Inn captures the welcoming, neighborhood feel of Crystal Beach. Each colorful, comfortable room features either a king or two queen beds along with a kitchenette, complete with a mini-fridge, microwave and daily coffee service. Outside, an inviting two-tier swimming pool is ideal for cooling down on warm days or guests can take a dip in the hot tub while enjoying the cool coastal breezes during the evening. This cozy motel is located only steps from the beach and has a casual sidewalk café and coffee bar as well as Camille’s restaurant upstairs. This best part is that Beachside Inn is pet-friendly so families can bring Fido. For more info, visit www.DestinBeachsideInn.com.

