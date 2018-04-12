Sponsored: Arts Education Matters

SPONSORED

Navigating school choices in the greater Louisville can seem like a daunting task to any parent. From public magnet programs to parochial schools to independent schools, the research process can start as early as two to three years before a child is even ready to enter pre-Kindergarten. As parents are putting together their list of questions to evaluate school choices for their children, parents often overlook the elective classes offered, in particular the arts.

Louisville Collegiate School is committed to developing the whole-child experience. That must include a robust arts education.

The connection between an arts education and strong academic achievement is inexorable. At Collegiate, an arts education begins in Junior Kindergarten where students are taught the fundamentals of visual art and music by art educators. This is intended to provide a broad overview of each type of arts program offered so that later in the child’s education they can better choose a focus if they choose to do so. Arts at Collegiate is also integrated within other non-art classes and disciplines such as engineering design, world language, global studies, physical education and writing. In addition, all middle school students are required to take an Arts and Design course in which they design and construct set pieces for the plays and musicals in Collegiate’s makerspace, The Makery.

While there are a number of schools in Louisville that effectively offer a robust arts education, Collegiate is able to provide an opportunity for every child, no matter the skill set, an opportunity to participate in any arts program they choose. Every child will have the opportunity to perform on stage, play a musical instrument in an orchestra, create and display a visual arts piece and participate in a recital.

Collegiate is committed to funding and supporting the arts programs on and off campus. In addition to offering arts education during school hours, after-school programs and summer camps are available to all children ages 4-18.

The talented faculty has also contributed to the robust arts program that Collegiate is able to offer all students. Sharon Kinnison, the Director of the Performing and Fine Arts Program, has over 30 years of experience teaching the performing arts. “From the moment a child walks through the door, the arts are an integral part of their education,” says Sharon. She goes on to say, “The culture of this school places a high value on developing the creative impulse in a child but also understands that the arts go a long way in teaching children about life and helping each child find their way in the world.”

Kinnison is spot on. Several recent studies have concluded that the creativity and innovation utilized in the artistic process will be highly valued by employers in the coming years as we continue to shift into a global economy.

Collegiate’s arts programs include Visual Arts, Theatre, General Arts and Vocal Music and a Strings Program. During the School’s recent campus renovation project included a focus on the arts at Collegiate. The second floor of the new Brown Arts Center, which completed construction in 2017, houses the Rounsavall Black Box Theatre, the orchestra room, vocal room and art gallery, while the third floor houses spaces for the visual arts, offering classes in woodshop, drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media sculpture, portfolio, advanced studio art, photography and graphic design. The first floor showcases the Thornton Dining Commons, an inspiring space in itself.

“The new spaces have been transformative to what we do everyday with our students,” says Kinnison. “It’s led to more arts integration within the Collegiate community and collaboration with partners across the larger community such as Moving Collective Dance Company and Kids Acting Against Cancer (KAAC).”

Through a new indexed tuition model, Collegiate is committed to making an independent school education affordable. Visitors are welcome to Collegiate on Thursday, April 19 for their Spring Open House. Drop in anytime between 9 a.m.-noon to see students in action on campus campus which was just recognized by Architectural Digest as one of most beautiful independent schools in the country.

Visit louisvillecollegiate.org for more details about the school and the vibrant Arts program. Louisville Collegiate School invites the public to events throughout the year. Click here for a calendar of upcoming performances and for more information about Collegiate you can email admission@louisvillecollegiate.org or call (502) 479-0378.