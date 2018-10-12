Stars Come Out to Support Healing TREE



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Healing TREE is hosting their third annual gala on October 20, featuring special guests and performers from Broadway, film and television; a live auction of premium items; survivor testimonials and more. Tickets to this black tie-optional event include a three-course meal and open bar. Featured guests include N'Kenge, who played Mary Wells in Broadway's Motown: The Musical; Louisville-native Emily Althaus, who plays Maureen "Kukudio" on Orange is the New Black; and Charles Baker, who played Skinny Pete on Breaking Bad. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent and live auction, with the chance to win the following prizes:

~ A Breaking Bad brunch with Charles Baker at Proof on Main

~ An Orange is the New Black brunch with Emily Althaus at Proof on Main

~ Two tickets, airfare and hotel stay for the 2019 American Music Awards in LA

~ A week-long stay in Key West, at a three-bedroom condo with pool and jacuzzi​

Healing TREE's gala takes place on Saturday, October 20 from 7-11 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel (700 W. Main St.). Tickets are $225 each, with sponsorship options available.

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Empowerment) is dedicated to transforming how society responds to abuse and interpersonal trauma. Learn more about their mission at healingtreenonprofit.org.