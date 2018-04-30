Start Oaks Day Right with Breakfast at the Olmsted



This Friday, the Boys & Girls Haven Oaks Breakfast returns once again. This annual Oaks event has become a Derby season staple in Louisville, as locals and out-of-towners alike gather for a breakfast benefitting tweens and teens in foster care. At the 2018 Oaks Breakfast, guests will enjoy a southern-style breakfast, Derby themed cocktails, a silent auction and an art and music showcase featuring works by local youths in foster care. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Haven, which seeks to provide struggling youth with a home and a future by providing stability, education and life skills that lead to success in adulthood.

The Oaks Breakfast will be held at the Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.) from 8:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $100 for individuals and available now at Louisville Tickets. Table sponsorships are also available for $1,000.