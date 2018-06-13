Step Back in Time at Bourbon + Band Aids



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The 2018 Bourbon + Band Aids is next week! Guests will enjoy bourbon tastings from ten distilleries, as well as food pairings and live music from Swing '39, all set in a speakeasy/Prohibition theme. Magician Richard E. Darshwood will make an appearance, dazzling guests with his whiskey-themed tricks. There will be a raffle and a silent auction for guests to participate in, featuring Special Guest Emcee Tim Laird, America's CEO (Chief Entertaining Officer).

All proceeds benefit Supplies Over Seas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, that meets critical health care needs in developing countries around the world by recovering and redistributing surplus medical supplies and equipment that would otherwise go into our local landfills. To learn more, click here.

Bourbon + Band Aids is next Thursday, June 21, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.). Tickets are $60 per person, including drink tickets, and are available now through Louisville Tickets.