Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Louisville Tickets

    Step Back in Time at Bourbon + Band Aids

    Posted On:

    Louisville Tickets
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

     

    The 2018 Bourbon + Band Aids is next week! Guests will enjoy bourbon tastings from ten distilleries, as well as food pairings and live music from Swing '39, all set in a speakeasy/Prohibition theme. Magician Richard E. Darshwood will make an appearance, dazzling guests with his whiskey-themed tricks. There will be a raffle and a silent auction for guests to participate in, featuring Special Guest Emcee Tim Laird, America's CEO (Chief Entertaining Officer).

    All proceeds benefit Supplies Over Seas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, that meets critical health care needs in developing countries around the world by recovering and redistributing surplus medical supplies and equipment that would otherwise go into our local landfills. To learn more, click here.

    Bourbon + Band Aids is next Thursday, June 21, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.). Tickets are $60 per person, including drink tickets, and are available now through Louisville Tickets.

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories

      Louisville Tickets