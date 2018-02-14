Stir Your Senses at Art Sanctuary



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Sight. Touch. Sound. Smell. Taste.

From the team that brings you the ultimate local culinary experiences with their Craft Common Series, Ina Marcella Events has joined forces with Woodford Reserve, Chef Madeleine Dee of Fond and some surprise guests to stir all five of your senses.

During the Bourbon Classic at the beginning of March, Stir Your Senses will take over Art Sanctuary (1433 S. Shelby St.) for an innovative evening that will open your olfactories, enchant your ears, engage your eyes, stimulate your skin and tickle your taste buds. Guests will enjoy an interactive live art experience by Painted Ladies, musical accents by local artists, Interactive Food Artistry, an exclusive bourbon tasting led by Woodford Reserve Ambassador Johnny Costello and of course, a food menu created by Chef Dee.

Stir Your Senses is Thursday, March 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Art Sanctuary. Tickets are $75 and available now at LouisvilleTickets.com. Proceeds to benefit local arts awareness at Art Sanctuary. Sponsored by Louisville Magazine and Louisville.com.