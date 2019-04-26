Annual Stop Traffic Gala Returns on Derby Eve



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Derby eve, Stop Traffic Kentucky is bringing awareness and support to victims of human trafficking, an increasingly serious problem around Derby season. The annual Stop Traffic Gala seeks to raise $10,000 in funds for the victims of human trafficking in the state of Kentucky. Guests will take part in dinner and cocktails from the cash bar, with entertainment by DJ Ovoog, all in support of this important cause. Local photographers will have artwork on display, and guests will have the opportunity to take part in a silent auction.

The Stop Traffic Gala takes place on Friday, May 3 from 7-11 p.m. at La Casita Center (223 E. Magnolia Ave.). Tickets are $75 for general admission, and $500 for a sponsor package. All proceeds will benefit the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative.