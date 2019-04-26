Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Louisville Tickets

    Annual Stop Traffic Gala Returns on Derby Eve

    Posted On:

    Louisville Tickets
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    This Derby eve, Stop Traffic Kentucky is bringing awareness and support to victims of human trafficking, an increasingly serious problem around Derby season. The annual Stop Traffic Gala seeks to raise $10,000 in funds for the victims of human trafficking in the state of Kentucky. Guests will take part in dinner and cocktails from the cash bar, with entertainment by DJ Ovoog, all in support of this important cause. Local photographers will have artwork on display, and guests will have the opportunity to take part in a silent auction.

    The Stop Traffic Gala takes place on Friday, May 3 from 7-11 p.m. at La Casita Center (223 E. Magnolia Ave.). Tickets are $75 for general admission, and $500 for a sponsor package. All proceeds will benefit the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories