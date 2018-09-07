Strap on Your Stilettos for the Second Annual Pride Festival High Heel Race



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Stretch your calves and step into your most fabulous pair of heels. It's time for the second annual Voices of Kentuckiana High Heel Race, part of the Louisville Pride Festival. People of all shoe sizes are encouraged to dress in their best costumes and most creative heels to run, walk, prance, dance and sashay along this 100-meter race down Lucia Avenue at Bardstown Road. Prizes will be awarded for individual and team race winners, Best Costume and Most Creative High Heels. Runners must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Read more about the race rules here.

The High Heel Race is the official kickoff event of the Louisville Pride Festival and benefits Voices of Kentuckiana. Voices is a chorus for the community that celebrates diversity and is dedicated to fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. Read more about the organization here.

The Louisville Pride Festival takes place in the Highlands on Saturday, September 15, with check-in for the Voices High Heel Race beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Parade of Heels starts at 1:15 p.m., with the race officially beginning at 1:30 p.m. To participate in the race costs $20 for an individual and $100 for a team of six. Sign up and get your tickets at the button below.