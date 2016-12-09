Add Event My Events Log In

    The Struts Rock Mercury Ballroom: Photo Gallery

    Music
    On a brisk night in Louisville, The Struts brought the heat. Joined by openers Holy White Hounds and Cemetery Sun, The Struts played last night to a packed house full of high energy from start to finish. With a stage presence as if they were playing the a giant venue, it would not surprise me to see The Struts doing just that when they return to Louisville. After all, many consider them the next big thing in rock n' roll. Check out the photo gallery below to get a taste of the UK band!

    Photos by Glenn Hirsch
    glennhirschphotography.com

    Glenn Hirsch's picture

    About Glenn Hirsch

    The first "n" in Glenn is silent. Grew up near ORD then stops of DTW, ORD and 12 years around BWI, IAD and DCA until SDF in 2012. Love wildlife (have 2 young kids), international travel and chatting with interesting people. My photography passion led me to Louisville.com. www.ghirschphoto.com

