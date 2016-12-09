The Struts Rock Mercury Ballroom: Photo Gallery

On a brisk night in Louisville, The Struts brought the heat. Joined by openers Holy White Hounds and Cemetery Sun, The Struts played last night to a packed house full of high energy from start to finish. With a stage presence as if they were playing the a giant venue, it would not surprise me to see The Struts doing just that when they return to Louisville. After all, many consider them the next big thing in rock n' roll. Check out the photo gallery below to get a taste of the UK band!

Photos by Glenn Hirsch

glennhirschphotography.com