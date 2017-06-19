Submit Your Pets for the 2017 Louisville Magazine Cover Pet Contest

It's that time of year again! Louisville Magazine's Cover Pet Contest, presented by Feeders Supply, is now open.

It's your pet's time to shine, and they're depending on you to help them! Submit photos of your cutest, most awesome pet for a chance to see them featured in Louisville Magazine's September Animal Issue. Twenty finalists will be chosen from the submissions and published in the Animal Issue, and the winner will be featured on the cover! Check out last year's winner, runners-up and finalists here.

Submissions are open from June 19 through July 4. Twenty finalists will be chosen, and then voting is opened to the public from July 10-23.

Send us your pictures and stay tuned for the next round!



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PETS

