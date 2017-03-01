Louisville's 2017 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months!

BEAR PADDLE SWIM SCHOOL

2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.

438-8833, louisville@bearpaddle.com

bearpaddle.com

Spring Swim Camp

What: Spring Swim Camp will run for five days. The first 25 to sign up will receive a free swim bag! View the schedule and register online or by phone!

Dates: Mon., April 3–Fri., April 7

Ages: 6 Months–11 Years

Cost: $112.50

CAMP INVENTION

Multiple locations in the Louisville area

800-968-4332

campinvention.org

Camp Invention

What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!

Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 12. Check our website for dates and locations near you!

Ages: Entering K-6th grade

Cost: Price varies based on location

CAMP LOUCON

Leitchfield, KY

Alex Garden, (270) 287-3618

loucon.org/camps

Camp Loucon Summer 2017

What: Loucon is an outdoor adventure camp for rising second graders through graduating seniors. Camp exists to share the love and message of Christ.

Dates: From June 4-July 26; 2nd-4th grades every Sun.-Wed.; 5th-12th grades every Sun.-Fri.

Ages: Rising 2nd graders-graduating 12th graders

Cost: Varies by camp, scholarships available.

CLASSIC MELODIES

The Mizell Theater, 1191 Hillview Blvd. #6

Bill Stacy, 472-1870

classicmelodies.org

Classic Melodies Young Performers Daycamp

What: Our Musical Theatre camps are the perfect combination of a traditional camp experience with all of the activities mixed in with fun and excitement in singing, dancing and acting.

Dates: July 17-21st

Ages: Elementary

Cost: $149

CLUB SCIKIDS

Locations throughout the Louisville area

Brooke W., 219-2665

clubscikidzkentucky.com

Science and Technology Camps

What: Science and technology day camps filled with fun experiments and take home projects. Many different themes for your young scientist to choose from!

Dates: One week camps with sessions running through June and July

Ages: PreK through 8th grade

Cost: Starting at $255. Use promo code: LOUMAG17 for $25 off!

COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

(formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)

1123 Payne St.

Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084

enroll@commonwealththeatre.org

commonwealththeatre.org

Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps, and Skills Workshops

What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.

Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 5, 12, & 19; and July 3, 10, 17 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 4.

Ages: 3-18

Cost: $125-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY

Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN 47129

Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132

derbydinner.com/classes

Summer Musical Theatre Camp

What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.

Dates: June 19-24; July 17-22; July 24-29; July 31–August 5; August 7-12

Ages: 7-17

Cost: $175

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

829 W. Main St.

Mick Sullivan, 753-5660

msullivan@fraziermuseum.org

Fraziermuseum.org

Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters

What: If you’re hungry for a summer full of fun, learning, creativity and camaraderie, The Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters will be your ticket. Our energetic and engaging summer camps are designed for 1st through 7th graders.

Dates: June 5-August 4

Ages: Rising 1st grade through 7th grade (5-12 years old)

Cost: Members $35 per day; non-members $40; $10 extended care available.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA

1401 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Anna Sawyer, 561-5437

jaky.org/summercamps

JA BizTown Camp

What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it is like to run a business.

Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14

Ages: 9-12

Cost: $195

KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION

Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road

John Bennett, 223-0088

kaac.com

Governor’s Cup Academic Camps

What: To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students.

Dates: High school: June 13-16; middle school: June 20-23

Ages: 12-19

Cost: $385

KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

4100 Springdale Road

Arron Davis, 523-3433

arron.davis@kcd.org

kcd.org

Summer Stretch

What: Kentucky Country Day School’s Summer Stretch program is offering more than 80 camps this summer! Campers can choose from camps covering academics, enrichment, sports and the arts — all in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.

Dates: All summer beginning June 5th

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Varies.

KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY

East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane

Shelby Schulz, 272-1062

kyhumane.org/camp

Lifelong Friends Camp

What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.

Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting June 12

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $200

KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER

727 W. Main St.

Kasey Brown, 560-7156

KYScienceCenter.org

School’s Out Science Camp

What: Want a fun, hands-on experience for your kids? School’s Out Science Camps offer exciting educational experiences for children in grades Pre K-10! Join us for unique topics designed to inform, engage and entertain! Dates: Week-long experiences from the end of May through early August, with occasional pay-by-day camps in accordance with holidays and school calendars.

Ages: Pre K -10

Cost: $195-300

KMAC MUSEUM

715 W. Main St.

589-010, education@kmacmuseum.org

KMACmuseum.org

KMAC Art Camps

What: Campers explore new techniques and materials while creating art projects to take home. Camps include: clay and sculpture, imagination art, outdoor studio and more.

Dates: One-week sessions throughout June & July, divided by age group

Ages: 5-14

Cost: $220 full week, $110 half day, plus 10% discount for KMAC Members.

LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY

2005 Douglass Blvd.

228-7787

pegasus@louisvilleclassicalacademy.org

louisvilleclassicalacademy.org

Camp Pegasus

What:Explore Ancient Greece & Rome! Please visit louisvilleclassicalacademy.org for more information

Dates: Summer 2017

LOUISVILLE EQUESTRIAN CENTER

6720 Mt. Washington Rd, Taylorsville, KY 40071

477-0830

louisvilleequestriancenter@gmail.com

louisvilleequestriancenter.com

Horsemanship Day Camps

What:Do you know a horse lover? Sign them up for a week of lessons, horsemanship, horsey crafts, friends and tons of fun.

Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug 4. Full-day and half-day available.

Ages: 4-15

Cost: See website for new lower costs and discounts.



LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY

503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201

Sara Silva, 893-0933

camps@losmonitos.com

losmonitos.com/summercamps

French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Detectives, Los Artistas, and TWO International Spy Camps.

What: FOUR International Cooking Camps and FIVE Adventure Camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-Shirt included!

Dates: (9) One-Week Camps from June 12 – August 4, 2017; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Cost: From $162-$189 per week

LOUISVILLE WATER TOWER PARK

3005 River Road

Allison Delande, 897-1481

louisvillewatertower.com

WaterWorks Museum

What: Guests will visit the WaterWorks Museum, explore information and artifacts, watch water-related videos, take a guided tour of the facilities and do engaging activities focusing on water.

Dates: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-3p.m.

Ages: Entering 2nd grade through high school

Cost: $3 per child



LOUISVILLE ZOO

1100 Trevilian Way

238-5358 (Zoo Education)

ZooEducation@louisvilleky.gov

louisvillezoo.org

Safari Day Camps

What: Spend your summer at the wildest camp in town! All zoo camps include zoo walks, large animal presentations, attraction rides, and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors. Campers can enjoy a wide range of exciting camp topics for every grade level, every week of summer. New this year — specialty camps are offered to all grade levels! With our extended hours and convenient car line drop-off service, there’s no reason not to make this summer zoo-mazing!

Dates: June 5 – July 28 (weekly)

Ages: PreK – 6th grade

Cost: $215 members; $245 non-members; specialty camps $265 members/$295 non-members

Teen Tuesdays

What: Teen Tuesdays at the Louisville Zoo offers kids in grades 7-8 an exciting weekly opportunity to explore the zoo in a new way!

Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 6,11,18, 25

Ages: 7th-8th grade

Cost: $43 members; $49 non-members

MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL

3023 Melbourne Ave.

Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212

meredithdunnschool.org

Summer Academic Camp

What:Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.

Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing – June 19 – July 7; Module #2: Math – June 19 – July 7

Ages: Completing kindergarten – 5th grade

Cost: $450 per module

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

10263 Champion Farms Drive

Jennifer Cattell, jcattell@msl-edu.org

msl-edu.org

Camp Invention

What: Summer camp is designed to stimulate the imagination of our children. Our campers learn valuable life skills, strengthen creative talents and make new friends.

Dates: May 30- July 28

Ages: 2-12

Cost: $200 per week

NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES

Destin, FL

1-800-225-7652

newday@ndrp.com

DestinVacation.com

Family Beach Vacations

What:Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals.

Dates: Spring & Summer

Ages: All

Cost: Varies

OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER

7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014

Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018

arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us

ocsartscenter.org

Summer Camps 2017

What:Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band — we offer the best camp experience.

Dates: June 12 – Aug. 4, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.

Ages: 18 and under

Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $175 for half-day camps.

SACRED HEART SCHOOLS

3175 Lexington Road

Josh Shoulta, 736-6418

shslou.org/camps

Summer Camps

What: Art, basketball, ceramics, creative writing, cross country, dance, drama, field hockey, lacrosse, leadership, music lessons, musical theatre, photography, soccer, STEM, tennis, volleyball and more!

Dates: June and July

Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.

Cost: Varies by camp.

​SPENCERIAN COLLEGE

Louisville, KY

Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053

spencerian.edu/medcamp

Med Camp

What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.

Dates: June 11-16

Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates

Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395. After February 28th- $495. Discounted rate if not staying overnight.

ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL

11000 U.S. Hwy. 42 Goshen, KY 40026

StFrancisSchool.org

“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps

Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369

RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org

What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include The Great Outdoors, Art Camp, Treasure Hunters, and Science Camp. Each week includes splash days.

Dates: June 5-June 30

Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)

Cost: $165

“Camp Curious” K-8th Camps

Marcy Jackson, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3488

MJackson@StFrancisSchool.org

What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art and more!

Dates: May 30-July 21

Ages: Entering K through 9th grade

Cost: $185 - $450

ST. JAMES SCHOOL

1818 Edenside Avenue

Paula Rich or Ellie Herbert

stjamesbluejays.com

St. James

What: Comprehensive day care. Activities include crafts, swimming and field trips.

Dates: May 30-July 28

Ages: 3-years-old to 6th grade

Cost: $173/child per week

STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE

Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St.

Linsey Gessner, 498-2442

stageone.org/kids/camps

DramaWorks Camps

What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.

Dates: June and July 2017

Ages: 4-18

Cost: Varies by camp. Multi-booking and Family Pass discounts available! Go to stageone.org/kids/camps or call (502) 498-2436.

SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN

Louisville, KY

Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053

sctd.edu/studio

The Studio

What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in computer forensics, graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.

Dates: June 11-16 Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates

Cost: Price varies depending on track selected. Register by February 28th to receive the early bird discount of up to $145!

SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY

Louisville, KY

Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053

sullivan.edu

Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts Camps

What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.

Dates: June 11-16

Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates

Cost: $650 (no housing) or $800 (housing included). Early Bird Special if you register before February 28th! $400 (no housing) or $650 (with housing)

Pharmacy Camp

What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.

Dates: July 23-28

Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates

Cost: $495 per camper

THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

9401 Mill Brook Road

Jeni McNickle, 412-3088

thegardnerschool.com

Summer Camp Gardner & Fall Enrollment

What: Academically-focused preschool for children 6 weeks to 5 years. College-degreed lead teachers, on-site enrichment programs available and healthy meals.

Dates: Camp Gardner: June-August, Fall

Enrollment: Open Now

Ages: 6 weeks-5 years

Cost: Contact us today.

THE J

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Camp Office, 238-2718

jcclouisvillecamp.org

The J Summer Camp

What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more.

Dates: Camps run weekly, June 5-August 11

Ages: 24 months-12th grade

Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.



THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE

328 Kenwood Hill Road

Caitlin Sollee or Michelle Amos, 367-4792

thelittleloomhouse@gmail.com

littleloomhouse.org

Summer Camps for Children and Teens

What: Six different summer camps, two for ages 12-16 and four for ages 6-12 focused on art, nature, textile and experimental textile processes.

Dates: June 5-August 8

Ages: 6-16 years

Cost: $200 full-day/$125 half-day

THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK

Beckley Creek Park

815-0274, outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org

TheParklands.org/camps

Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands

What: Engaging, discovery-based investigations into gardening, art, paddling, hiking, biology, bugs, mud, and aquatic life —all in Louisville’s newest public park system.

Dates: Camps offered June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 & July 31-August 4

Ages: Each week includes one camp for campers entering K-3 and one for 4-6 graders.

Cost: $220 for members/$245 for non-members (memberships available at TheParklands.org/members). Register by May 5 and save $15!

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC

UofL School of Music, LL22

Bailey Carter, 852-2122

uoflmusictherapy@gmail.com

Music Therapy Clinic Summer Camp

What: Music therapy summer camps are available for various diagnoses and need areas. Camp sessions are structured for play and developmental skill achievement.

Dates: June 19-23, July 17-21, July 31-August 4

Ages: 3-12

Cost: $150, limited scholarships available as well as discounts for multiple family members attending.

YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE

1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108

942-2616

ymcacamppiomingo.org

YMCA Camp Piomingo

What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors, and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.

Dates: One-week & two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 11 to August 5.

Ages: 6-16

Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE

8005 New LaGrange Road

Julia Kimbro, 327-0122

Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com

waldorflouisville.com

Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps

What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.

Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 5-July 28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade

Cost: $245 per child per camp per week.

Cover Image: Beckley Creek Park

This originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine.