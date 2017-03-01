Louisville's 2017 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months!
BEAR PADDLE SWIM SCHOOL
2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.
438-8833, louisville@bearpaddle.com
bearpaddle.com
Spring Swim Camp
What: Spring Swim Camp will run for five days. The first 25 to sign up will receive a free swim bag! View the schedule and register online or by phone!
Dates: Mon., April 3–Fri., April 7
Ages: 6 Months–11 Years
Cost: $112.50
CAMP INVENTION
Multiple locations in the Louisville area
800-968-4332
campinvention.org
Camp Invention
What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!
Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 12. Check our website for dates and locations near you!
Ages: Entering K-6th grade
Cost: Price varies based on location
CAMP LOUCON
Leitchfield, KY
Alex Garden, (270) 287-3618
loucon.org/camps
Camp Loucon Summer 2017
What: Loucon is an outdoor adventure camp for rising second graders through graduating seniors. Camp exists to share the love and message of Christ.
Dates: From June 4-July 26; 2nd-4th grades every Sun.-Wed.; 5th-12th grades every Sun.-Fri.
Ages: Rising 2nd graders-graduating 12th graders
Cost: Varies by camp, scholarships available.
CLASSIC MELODIES
The Mizell Theater, 1191 Hillview Blvd. #6
Bill Stacy, 472-1870
classicmelodies.org
Classic Melodies Young Performers Daycamp
What: Our Musical Theatre camps are the perfect combination of a traditional camp experience with all of the activities mixed in with fun and excitement in singing, dancing and acting.
Dates: July 17-21st
Ages: Elementary
Cost: $149
CLUB SCIKIDS
Locations throughout the Louisville area
Brooke W., 219-2665
clubscikidzkentucky.com
Science and Technology Camps
What: Science and technology day camps filled with fun experiments and take home projects. Many different themes for your young scientist to choose from!
Dates: One week camps with sessions running through June and July
Ages: PreK through 8th grade
Cost: Starting at $255. Use promo code: LOUMAG17 for $25 off!
COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
(formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)
1123 Payne St.
Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
commonwealththeatre.org
Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps, and Skills Workshops
What: Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 5, 12, & 19; and July 3, 10, 17 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 4.
Ages: 3-18
Cost: $125-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN 47129
Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132
derbydinner.com/classes
Summer Musical Theatre Camp
What: A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage.
Dates: June 19-24; July 17-22; July 24-29; July 31–August 5; August 7-12
Ages: 7-17
Cost: $175
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
829 W. Main St.
Mick Sullivan, 753-5660
msullivan@fraziermuseum.org
Fraziermuseum.org
Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters
What: If you’re hungry for a summer full of fun, learning, creativity and camaraderie, The Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters will be your ticket. Our energetic and engaging summer camps are designed for 1st through 7th graders.
Dates: June 5-August 4
Ages: Rising 1st grade through 7th grade (5-12 years old)
Cost: Members $35 per day; non-members $40; $10 extended care available.
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
1401 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Anna Sawyer, 561-5437
jaky.org/summercamps
JA BizTown Camp
What: Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it is like to run a business.
Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14
Ages: 9-12
Cost: $195
KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION
Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road
John Bennett, 223-0088
kaac.com
Governor’s Cup Academic Camps
What: To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students.
Dates: High school: June 13-16; middle school: June 20-23
Ages: 12-19
Cost: $385
KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL
4100 Springdale Road
Arron Davis, 523-3433
arron.davis@kcd.org
kcd.org
Summer Stretch
What: Kentucky Country Day School’s Summer Stretch program is offering more than 80 camps this summer! Campers can choose from camps covering academics, enrichment, sports and the arts — all in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.
Dates: All summer beginning June 5th
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Varies.
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
kyhumane.org/camp
Lifelong Friends Camp
What: Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting June 12
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $200
KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
727 W. Main St.
Kasey Brown, 560-7156
KYScienceCenter.org
School’s Out Science Camp
What: Want a fun, hands-on experience for your kids? School’s Out Science Camps offer exciting educational experiences for children in grades Pre K-10! Join us for unique topics designed to inform, engage and entertain! Dates: Week-long experiences from the end of May through early August, with occasional pay-by-day camps in accordance with holidays and school calendars.
Ages: Pre K -10
Cost: $195-300
KMAC MUSEUM
715 W. Main St.
589-010, education@kmacmuseum.org
KMACmuseum.org
KMAC Art Camps
What: Campers explore new techniques and materials while creating art projects to take home. Camps include: clay and sculpture, imagination art, outdoor studio and more.
Dates: One-week sessions throughout June & July, divided by age group
Ages: 5-14
Cost: $220 full week, $110 half day, plus 10% discount for KMAC Members.
LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
2005 Douglass Blvd.
228-7787
pegasus@louisvilleclassicalacademy.org
louisvilleclassicalacademy.org
Camp Pegasus
What:Explore Ancient Greece & Rome! Please visit louisvilleclassicalacademy.org for more information
Dates: Summer 2017
LOUISVILLE EQUESTRIAN CENTER
6720 Mt. Washington Rd, Taylorsville, KY 40071
477-0830
louisvilleequestriancenter@gmail.com
louisvilleequestriancenter.com
Horsemanship Day Camps
What:Do you know a horse lover? Sign them up for a week of lessons, horsemanship, horsey crafts, friends and tons of fun.
Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug 4. Full-day and half-day available.
Ages: 4-15
Cost: See website for new lower costs and discounts.
LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
Sara Silva, 893-0933
camps@losmonitos.com
losmonitos.com/summercamps
French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Detectives, Los Artistas, and TWO International Spy Camps.
What: FOUR International Cooking Camps and FIVE Adventure Camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-Shirt included!
Dates: (9) One-Week Camps from June 12 – August 4, 2017; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ages: 6-12
Cost: From $162-$189 per week
LOUISVILLE WATER TOWER PARK
3005 River Road
Allison Delande, 897-1481
louisvillewatertower.com
WaterWorks Museum
What: Guests will visit the WaterWorks Museum, explore information and artifacts, watch water-related videos, take a guided tour of the facilities and do engaging activities focusing on water.
Dates: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-3p.m.
Ages: Entering 2nd grade through high school
Cost: $3 per child
LOUISVILLE ZOO
1100 Trevilian Way
238-5358 (Zoo Education)
ZooEducation@louisvilleky.gov
louisvillezoo.org
Safari Day Camps
What: Spend your summer at the wildest camp in town! All zoo camps include zoo walks, large animal presentations, attraction rides, and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors. Campers can enjoy a wide range of exciting camp topics for every grade level, every week of summer. New this year — specialty camps are offered to all grade levels! With our extended hours and convenient car line drop-off service, there’s no reason not to make this summer zoo-mazing!
Dates: June 5 – July 28 (weekly)
Ages: PreK – 6th grade
Cost: $215 members; $245 non-members; specialty camps $265 members/$295 non-members
Teen Tuesdays
What: Teen Tuesdays at the Louisville Zoo offers kids in grades 7-8 an exciting weekly opportunity to explore the zoo in a new way!
Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 6,11,18, 25
Ages: 7th-8th grade
Cost: $43 members; $49 non-members
MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
3023 Melbourne Ave.
Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
meredithdunnschool.org
Summer Academic Camp
What:Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing – June 19 – July 7; Module #2: Math – June 19 – July 7
Ages: Completing kindergarten – 5th grade
Cost: $450 per module
MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
10263 Champion Farms Drive
Jennifer Cattell, jcattell@msl-edu.org
msl-edu.org
Camp Invention
What: Summer camp is designed to stimulate the imagination of our children. Our campers learn valuable life skills, strengthen creative talents and make new friends.
Dates: May 30- July 28
Ages: 2-12
Cost: $200 per week
NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES
Destin, FL
1-800-225-7652
newday@ndrp.com
DestinVacation.com
Family Beach Vacations
What:Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals.
Dates: Spring & Summer
Ages: All
Cost: Varies
OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014
Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
ocsartscenter.org
Summer Camps 2017
What:Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band — we offer the best camp experience.
Dates: June 12 – Aug. 4, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
Ages: 18 and under
Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $175 for half-day camps.
SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
3175 Lexington Road
Josh Shoulta, 736-6418
shslou.org/camps
Summer Camps
What: Art, basketball, ceramics, creative writing, cross country, dance, drama, field hockey, lacrosse, leadership, music lessons, musical theatre, photography, soccer, STEM, tennis, volleyball and more!
Dates: June and July
Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
Cost: Varies by camp.
SPENCERIAN COLLEGE
Louisville, KY
Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
spencerian.edu/medcamp
Med Camp
What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.
Dates: June 11-16
Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395. After February 28th- $495. Discounted rate if not staying overnight.
ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
11000 U.S. Hwy. 42 Goshen, KY 40026
StFrancisSchool.org
“Camp Curious” Preschool Camps
Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369
RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org
What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include The Great Outdoors, Art Camp, Treasure Hunters, and Science Camp. Each week includes splash days.
Dates: June 5-June 30
Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)
Cost: $165
“Camp Curious” K-8th Camps
Marcy Jackson, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3488
MJackson@StFrancisSchool.org
What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art and more!
Dates: May 30-July 21
Ages: Entering K through 9th grade
Cost: $185 - $450
ST. JAMES SCHOOL
1818 Edenside Avenue
Paula Rich or Ellie Herbert
stjamesbluejays.com
St. James
What: Comprehensive day care. Activities include crafts, swimming and field trips.
Dates: May 30-July 28
Ages: 3-years-old to 6th grade
Cost: $173/child per week
STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St.
Linsey Gessner, 498-2442
stageone.org/kids/camps
DramaWorks Camps
What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training.
Dates: June and July 2017
Ages: 4-18
Cost: Varies by camp. Multi-booking and Family Pass discounts available! Go to stageone.org/kids/camps or call (502) 498-2436.
SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN
Louisville, KY
Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
sctd.edu/studio
The Studio
What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in computer forensics, graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.
Dates: June 11-16 Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
Cost: Price varies depending on track selected. Register by February 28th to receive the early bird discount of up to $145!
SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY
Louisville, KY
Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
sullivan.edu
Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts Camps
What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.
Dates: June 11-16
Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
Cost: $650 (no housing) or $800 (housing included). Early Bird Special if you register before February 28th! $400 (no housing) or $650 (with housing)
Pharmacy Camp
What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.
Dates: July 23-28
Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
Cost: $495 per camper
THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
9401 Mill Brook Road
Jeni McNickle, 412-3088
thegardnerschool.com
Summer Camp Gardner & Fall Enrollment
What: Academically-focused preschool for children 6 weeks to 5 years. College-degreed lead teachers, on-site enrichment programs available and healthy meals.
Dates: Camp Gardner: June-August, Fall
Enrollment: Open Now
Ages: 6 weeks-5 years
Cost: Contact us today.
THE J
3600 Dutchmans Lane
Camp Office, 238-2718
jcclouisvillecamp.org
The J Summer Camp
What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more.
Dates: Camps run weekly, June 5-August 11
Ages: 24 months-12th grade
Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.
THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE
328 Kenwood Hill Road
Caitlin Sollee or Michelle Amos, 367-4792
thelittleloomhouse@gmail.com
littleloomhouse.org
Summer Camps for Children and Teens
What: Six different summer camps, two for ages 12-16 and four for ages 6-12 focused on art, nature, textile and experimental textile processes.
Dates: June 5-August 8
Ages: 6-16 years
Cost: $200 full-day/$125 half-day
THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
Beckley Creek Park
815-0274, outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
TheParklands.org/camps
Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
What: Engaging, discovery-based investigations into gardening, art, paddling, hiking, biology, bugs, mud, and aquatic life —all in Louisville’s newest public park system.
Dates: Camps offered June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 & July 31-August 4
Ages: Each week includes one camp for campers entering K-3 and one for 4-6 graders.
Cost: $220 for members/$245 for non-members (memberships available at TheParklands.org/members). Register by May 5 and save $15!
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC
UofL School of Music, LL22
Bailey Carter, 852-2122
uoflmusictherapy@gmail.com
Music Therapy Clinic Summer Camp
What: Music therapy summer camps are available for various diagnoses and need areas. Camp sessions are structured for play and developmental skill achievement.
Dates: June 19-23, July 17-21, July 31-August 4
Ages: 3-12
Cost: $150, limited scholarships available as well as discounts for multiple family members attending.
YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108
942-2616
ymcacamppiomingo.org
YMCA Camp Piomingo
What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors, and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.
Dates: One-week & two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 11 to August 5.
Ages: 6-16
Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.
WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
8005 New LaGrange Road
Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com
waldorflouisville.com
Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 5-July 28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
Cost: $245 per child per camp per week.
Cover Image: Beckley Creek Park
