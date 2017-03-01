Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Family

    Louisville's 2017 Summer Fun Guide to Camps, Activities & Classes

    Posted On:

    Family
    Print this page

    It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Check out Louisville Magazine's Summer Fun Guide to camps, activities and classes to help you plan your summer months!

     

    BEAR PADDLE SWIM SCHOOL
    2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.
    438-8833, louisville@bearpaddle.com
    bearpaddle.com

    Spring Swim Camp
    What: Spring Swim Camp will run for five days. The first 25 to sign up will receive a free swim bag! View the schedule and register online or by phone!
    Dates: Mon., April 3–Fri., April 7
    Ages: 6 Months–11 Years
    Cost: $112.50

     

    CAMP INVENTION
    Multiple locations in the Louisville area
    800-968-4332
    campinvention.org

    Camp Invention
    What: Led by local educators, the week-long Camp Invention experience immerses elementary school children in STEM hands-on activities that reinvent summer fun. Discounts are available!
    Dates: Week-long sessions beginning June 12. Check our website for dates and locations near you!
    Ages: Entering K-6th grade
    Cost: Price varies based on location

     

    CAMP LOUCON
    Leitchfield, KY
    Alex Garden, (270) 287-3618
    loucon.org/camps

    Camp Loucon Summer 2017
    What: Loucon is an outdoor adventure camp for rising second graders through graduating seniors. Camp exists to share the love and message of Christ.
    Dates: From June 4-July 26; 2nd-4th grades every Sun.-Wed.; 5th-12th grades every Sun.-Fri.
    Ages: Rising 2nd graders-graduating 12th graders
    Cost: Varies by camp, scholarships available.

     

    CLASSIC MELODIES
    The Mizell Theater, 1191 Hillview Blvd. #6 
    Bill Stacy, 472-1870
    classicmelodies.org

    Classic Melodies Young Performers Daycamp
    What:     Our Musical Theatre camps are the perfect combination of a traditional camp experience with all of the activities mixed in with fun and excitement in singing, dancing and acting.
    Dates: July 17-21st
    Ages: Elementary
    Cost: $149

     

    CLUB SCIKIDS
    Locations throughout the Louisville area
    Brooke W., 219-2665
    clubscikidzkentucky.com

    Science and Technology Camps
    What:     Science and technology day camps filled with fun experiments and take home projects. Many different themes for your young scientist to choose from!
    Dates: One week camps with sessions running through June and July 
    Ages: PreK through 8th grade
    Cost: Starting at $255. Use promo code: LOUMAG17 for $25 off!

     

    COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
    (formerly Walden Theatre/Blue Apple Players)
    1123 Payne St.
    Isaac Spradlin, 589-0084
    enroll@commonwealththeatre.org
    commonwealththeatre.org

    Summer Academy, Art & Imagination Camps, and Skills Workshops
    What:     Theatre-intensive camps & workshops offer activity, creative fun, performance opportunities & skill-building in 1-3 week sessions that build confidence while engaging imaginations.
    Dates: Sessions of the 3-week Summer Academy begin May 29; June 5, 12, & 19; and July 3, 10, 17 — each culminating in public performances. Other one- two- and three-week camps & workshops available May 29-August 4.
    Ages: 3-18
    Cost: $125-$495 (varies by camp/workshop selected)

     

    DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
    Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN 47129
    Tina Jo Wallace, (812) 288-2632 x132
    derbydinner.com/classes

    Summer Musical Theatre Camp
    What:     A week-long performing arts camp exploring music, theatre, dance. Taught by DDP professionals, this camp culminates in a final sharing on the Playhouse stage. 
    Dates: June 19-24; July 17-22; July 24-29; July 31–August 5; August 7-12
    Ages: 7-17
    Cost: $175

     

    FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
    829 W. Main St.
    Mick Sullivan, 753-5660
    msullivan@fraziermuseum.org     
    Fraziermuseum.org

    Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters
    What:     If you’re hungry for a summer full of fun, learning, creativity and camaraderie, The Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters will be your ticket. Our energetic and engaging summer camps are designed for 1st through 7th graders.  
    Dates: June 5-August 4  
    Ages: Rising 1st grade through 7th grade (5-12 years old)
    Cost: Members $35 per day; non-members $40; $10 extended care available.

     

    JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF KENTUCKIANA
    1401 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
    Anna Sawyer, 561-5437
    jaky.org/summercamps

    JA BizTown Camp
    What:     Unleash your child’s inner entrepreneur! JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it is like to run a business.
    Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14
    Ages: 9-12
    Cost: $195

     

    KENTUCKY ASSOCIATION FOR ACADEMIC COMPETITION
    Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road
    John Bennett, 223-0088
    kaac.com 

    Governor’s Cup Academic Camps
    What:     To enhance student success both in the classroom and in academic competitions like Governor’s Cup, KAAC offers academic camps for both middle grades and high school students. 
    Dates: High school: June 13-16; middle school: June 20-23
    Ages: 12-19
    Cost: $385

     

    KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL
    4100 Springdale Road
    Arron Davis, 523-3433
    arron.davis@kcd.org
    kcd.org

    Summer Stretch
    What:     Kentucky Country Day School’s Summer Stretch program is offering more than 80 camps this summer! Campers can choose from camps covering academics, enrichment, sports and the arts — all in a caring and nurturing environment that promotes healthy minds and bodies.
    Dates: All summer beginning June 5th
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Varies.

     

    KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY
    East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
    Shelby Schulz, 272-1062
    kyhumane.org/camp 

    Lifelong Friends Camp
    What:     Campers are immersed in animal care via hands-on activities with shelter pets, demonstrations, games, crafts, skits and more — learning compassion while having fun.
    Dates: Eight one-week sessions starting June 12
    Ages: 6-11
    Cost: $200

     

    KENTUCKY SCIENCE CENTER
    727 W. Main St.
    Kasey Brown, 560-7156
    KYScienceCenter.org

    School’s Out Science Camp
    What:     Want a fun, hands-on experience for your kids? School’s Out Science Camps offer exciting educational experiences for children in grades Pre K-10! Join us for unique topics designed to inform, engage and entertain! Dates: Week-long experiences from the end of May through early August, with occasional pay-by-day camps in accordance with holidays and school calendars. 
    Ages: Pre K -10
    Cost: $195-300

     

    KMAC MUSEUM
    715 W. Main St.
    589-010, education@kmacmuseum.org 
    KMACmuseum.org
    KMAC Art Camps 
    What: Campers explore new techniques and materials while creating art projects to take home. Camps include: clay and sculpture, imagination art, outdoor studio and more.
    Dates: One-week sessions throughout June & July, divided by age group
    Ages: 5-14 
    Cost: $220 full week, $110 half day, plus 10% discount for KMAC Members.

     

    LOUISVILLE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
    2005 Douglass Blvd.
    228-7787
    pegasus@louisvilleclassicalacademy.org
    louisvilleclassicalacademy.org
    Camp Pegasus
    What:    Explore Ancient Greece & Rome! Please visit louisvilleclassicalacademy.org for more information
    Dates: Summer 2017

     

    LOUISVILLE EQUESTRIAN CENTER 
    6720 Mt. Washington Rd, Taylorsville, KY 40071
    477-0830
    louisvilleequestriancenter@gmail.com
    louisvilleequestriancenter.com
    Horsemanship Day Camps 
    What:    Do you know a horse lover? Sign them up for a week of lessons, horsemanship, horsey crafts, friends and tons of fun.
    Dates: June 12-16, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug 4. Full-day and half-day available.
    Ages: 4-15
    Cost: See website for new lower costs and discounts.


    LOS MONITOS LANGUAGE COMPANY
    503 Washburn Ave., Suite 201
    Sara Silva, 893-0933
    camps@losmonitos.com
    losmonitos.com/summercamps
    French Cooking, Spanish Cooking, Asian Cooking, European Cooking, Spanish Treasure Hunters, French Detectives, Los Artistas, and TWO International Spy Camps.
    What: FOUR International Cooking Camps and FIVE Adventure Camps! Engaging and fun FULL DAY camps that expose campers to global languages, cultures and sites! Camp T-Shirt included!
    Dates: (9) One-Week Camps from June 12 – August 4, 2017; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Ages: 6-12
    Cost: From $162-$189 per week

     

    LOUISVILLE WATER TOWER PARK
    3005 River Road
    Allison Delande, 897-1481
    louisvillewatertower.com 
    WaterWorks Museum
    What: Guests will visit the WaterWorks Museum, explore information and artifacts, watch water-related videos, take a guided tour of the facilities and do engaging activities focusing on water.
    Dates: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-3p.m.
    Ages: Entering 2nd grade through high school
    Cost: $3 per child


    LOUISVILLE ZOO
    1100 Trevilian Way
    238-5358 (Zoo Education)
    ZooEducation@louisvilleky.gov
    louisvillezoo.org

    Safari Day Camps 
    What: Spend your summer at the wildest camp in town! All zoo camps include zoo walks, large animal presentations, attraction rides, and up close encounters with live animal ambassadors. Campers can enjoy a wide range of exciting camp topics for every grade level, every week of summer. New this year — specialty camps are offered to all grade levels! With our extended hours and convenient car line drop-off service, there’s no reason not to make this summer zoo-mazing! 
    Dates: June 5 – July 28 (weekly)
    Ages: PreK – 6th grade
    Cost: $215 members; $245 non-members; specialty camps $265 members/$295 non-members

    Teen Tuesdays 
    What: Teen Tuesdays at the Louisville Zoo offers kids in grades 7-8 an exciting weekly opportunity to explore the zoo in a new way!
    Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 6,11,18, 25
    Ages: 7th-8th grade
    Cost: $43 members; $49 non-members

     

    MEREDITH-DUNN SCHOOL
    3023 Melbourne Ave.
    Ashley Ward, 456-5819, ext. 212
    meredithdunnschool.org

    Summer Academic Camp
    What:    Meredith-Dunn School offers an innovative approach to summer school for students completing kindergarten through grade 5. Our program is designed to fit your child’s individual needs.
    Dates: Module #1: Reading & Writing – June 19 – July 7; Module #2: Math – June 19 – July 7
    Ages: Completing kindergarten – 5th grade
    Cost: $450 per module

     

    MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    10263 Champion Farms Drive
    Jennifer Cattell, jcattell@msl-edu.org
    msl-edu.org

    Camp Invention
    What:     Summer camp is designed to stimulate the imagination of our children. Our campers learn valuable life skills, strengthen creative talents and make new friends.
    Dates: May 30- July 28
    Ages: 2-12
    Cost: $200 per week

     

    NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES
    Destin, FL 
    1-800-225-7652
    newday@ndrp.com
    DestinVacation.com 

    Family Beach Vacations
    What:    Ranked “Best Vacation Rental Company” on the Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties packages family-friendly activities with premier Destin vacation rentals. 
    Dates: Spring & Summer
    Ages: All
    Cost: Varies

     

    OLDHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARTS CENTER
    7105 Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014
    Heidi or Leslie, 241-6018
    arts.center@oldham.kyschools.us
    ocsartscenter.org

    Summer Camps 2017
    What:    Whether your child loves musical theatre, pottery, crafting, ballet, playing classical music or jamming in a rock band — we offer the best camp experience.
    Dates: June 12 – Aug. 4, half-day camps can be combined with a morning and afternoon camp to make a full day of camp with supervised lunchtime. Most camps run for one week each.
    Ages: 18 and under
    Cost: Over 30 half- or full-day camp combinations. Prices range from $75 - $175 for half-day camps.

     

    SACRED HEART SCHOOLS
    3175 Lexington Road
    Josh Shoulta, 736-6418
    shslou.org/camps

    Summer Camps
    What: Art, basketball, ceramics, creative writing, cross country, dance, drama, field hockey, lacrosse, leadership, music lessons, musical theatre, photography, soccer, STEM, tennis, volleyball and more!
    Dates: June and July
    Ages: All ages. Many camps are co-ed.
    Cost: Varies by camp.

     

    SPENCERIAN COLLEGE
    Louisville, KY
    Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
    spencerian.edu/medcamp 

    Med Camp
    What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of careers in the healthcare industry, including hands-on activities in labs and mock hospital settings and field trips.
    Dates: June 11-16
    Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
    Cost: Register before February 28th and pay $395. After February 28th- $495. Discounted rate if not staying overnight.

     

    ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL
    11000 U.S. Hwy. 42 Goshen, KY 40026
    StFrancisSchool.org

    “Camp Curious” Preschool Camps 
    Renee Hennessy, Preschool Director, 694-9369
    RHennessy@StFrancisSchool.org
    What: Half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. with weekly themes guiding new experiences. Themes include The Great Outdoors, Art Camp, Treasure Hunters, and Science Camp. Each week includes splash days.
    Dates: June 5-June 30
    Ages: 2-years-old to 5-years-old (children must be 2-years-old by the first day of the session)
    Cost: $165

    “Camp Curious” K-8th Camps
    Marcy Jackson, Director of Summer Programs, 795-3488
    MJackson@StFrancisSchool.org
    What: Full- and half-day camps run Mon.-Fri., starting at 9 a.m. Specialty camps include Camp Invention, Bricks 4 Kidz®, Minecraft, musical theater, art and more!
    Dates: May 30-July 21 
    Ages: Entering K through 9th grade
    Cost: $185 - $450

     

    ST. JAMES SCHOOL
    1818 Edenside Avenue
    Paula Rich or Ellie Herbert
    stjamesbluejays.com

    St. James 
    What: Comprehensive day care. Activities include crafts, swimming and field trips.
    Dates: May 30-July 28
    Ages: 3-years-old to 6th grade
    Cost: $173/child per week

     

    STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE
    Lincoln Performing Arts School, 930 E. Main St. 
    Linsey Gessner, 498-2442
    stageone.org/kids/camps

    DramaWorks Camps
    What: StageOne offers themed drama camps for beginners to trained actors in the summer. Younger students become favorite characters; older students explore audition prep and performance training. 
    Dates: June and July 2017
    Ages: 4-18
    Cost: Varies by camp. Multi-booking and Family Pass discounts available! Go to stageone.org/kids/camps or call (502) 498-2436.

     

    SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN
    Louisville, KY
    Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
    sctd.edu/studio 

    The Studio
    What: Week-long overnight camp offering tracks in computer forensics, graphic design, web development, interior design and robotics. Includes field trips and exciting evening activities.
    Dates: June 11-16 Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
    Cost: Price varies depending on track selected. Register by February 28th to receive the early bird discount of up to $145!

     

    SULLIVAN UNIVERSITY
    Louisville, KY
    Amy Jackson, (866) 964-7053
    sullivan.edu

    Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts Camps
    What: Week-long overnight camp giving students kitchen lab experience in their choice of culinary arts or baking & pastry arts.
    Dates: June 11-16
    Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
    Cost: $650 (no housing) or $800 (housing included). Early Bird Special if you register before February 28th! $400 (no housing) or $650 (with housing)

    Pharmacy Camp
    What: Week-long overnight camp giving students an overview of pharmacy school and the careers available to pharmacy school graduates.
    Dates: July 23-28
    Ages: Entering junior year through 2017 high school graduates
    Cost: $495 per camper

     

    THE GARDNER SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    9401 Mill Brook Road
    Jeni McNickle, 412-3088
    thegardnerschool.com 

    Summer Camp Gardner & Fall Enrollment
    What: Academically-focused preschool for children 6 weeks to 5 years. College-degreed lead teachers, on-site enrichment programs available and healthy meals. 
    Dates: Camp Gardner: June-August, Fall
    Enrollment: Open Now 
    Ages: 6 weeks-5 years 
    Cost: Contact us today.

     

    THE J
    3600 Dutchmans Lane 
    Camp Office, 238-2718
    jcclouisvillecamp.org

    The J Summer Camp
    What: A variety of camps for all ages. Traditional camps include daily swimming, sports, art, field trips and more. Specialty camps include sports, LEGO, dance, theatre, art and more. 
    Dates: Camps run weekly, June 5-August 11
    Ages: 24 months-12th grade
    Cost: $225-335. Scholarships are available.
     

     

    THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE
    328 Kenwood Hill Road
    Caitlin Sollee or Michelle Amos, 367-4792
    thelittleloomhouse@gmail.com
    littleloomhouse.org

    Summer Camps for Children and Teens
    What: Six different summer camps, two for ages 12-16 and four for ages 6-12 focused on art, nature, textile and experimental textile processes. 
    Dates: June 5-August 8
    Ages: 6-16 years
    Cost: $200 full-day/$125 half-day

     

    THE PARKLANDS OF FLOYDS FORK
    Beckley Creek Park 
    815-0274, outdoorclassroom@21cparks.org
    TheParklands.org/camps

    Get Outside! Summer Camps at The Parklands
    What: Engaging, discovery-based investigations into gardening, art, paddling, hiking, biology, bugs, mud, and aquatic life —all in Louisville’s newest public park system.
    Dates: Camps offered June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 & July 31-August 4
    Ages: Each week includes one camp for campers entering K-3 and one for 4-6 graders.
    Cost: $220 for members/$245 for non-members (memberships available at TheParklands.org/members). Register by May 5 and save $15!

     

    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE MUSIC THERAPY CLINIC
    UofL School of Music, LL22 
    Bailey Carter, 852-2122
    uoflmusictherapy@gmail.com

    Music Therapy Clinic Summer Camp
    What: Music therapy summer camps are available for various diagnoses and need areas. Camp sessions are structured for play and developmental skill achievement. 
    Dates: June 19-23, July 17-21, July 31-August 4 
    Ages: 3-12
    Cost: $150, limited scholarships available as well as discounts for multiple family members attending.

     

    YMCA OF GREATER LOUISVILLE
    1950 Otter Creek Park Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108
    942-2616
    ymcacamppiomingo.org

    YMCA Camp Piomingo
    What: At YMCA Camp Piomingo, your child will learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors, and gain confidence. Activities include swimming, archery and arts & crafts.
    Dates: One-week & two-week overnight camps and equestrian camps available June 11 to August 5.
    Ages: 6-16
    Cost: Varies. Financial assistance is available.

     

    WALDORF SCHOOL OF LOUISVILLE
    8005 New LaGrange Road
    Julia Kimbro, 327-0122
    Julia.Kimbro@waldorflouisville.com 
    waldorflouisville.com

    Waldorf School of Louisville Summer Camps
    What: Waldorf offers a variety of artistic and traditional summer camp activities in a media-free environment with ample time for play-based learning both indoors and out.
    Dates: Early childhood and grades camps are offered weekly (Mon.-Fri.), June 5-July 28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    Ages: Pre-K through rising 9th grade
    Cost: $245 per child per camp per week.

    Cover Image: Beckley Creek Park

    This originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find your very own copy of Louisville Magazine, click here. 

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories