Support the Chefs of Tomorrow at the Salvation Army's Chefs for Success



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Saturday, embark upon a culinary adventure with Louisville’s preeminent chefs, for an evening of southern hospitality and delicacies ranging from traditional to eclectic, benefiting the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program. Six award-winning chefs, including some featured as the Young Guns of Louisville by the James Beard House, will entertain and inspire you at Chefs for Success, a multi-course dinner paired with wine, signature drinks and desserts. The night’s merriment will all be in collaboration with students from the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program.

The Chefs for Success participating chefs are:

~ Chef Josh Hillyard – Big Spring Country Club

~ Chef James Moran - Julep's Catering

~ Chef Ming Pu - 502 Bistro

~ Chef Jeffrey Daily - Harvest

~ Chef Robbi Santos - Ward 426

~ Head Chef Cody Stone - Decca

~ Chef Maitre de Mike Cuhna - Sullivan University

Chefs for Success is produced by the Foundation for Hope and 100% of the proceeds support the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program, developed in 2005 to provide training to individuals living in poverty and that promote the vocational skills and self-confidence to support self-sufficiency. For more information on this program, click here.

The Chefs for Success dinner is this Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6-10 p.m., located at Big Spring Country Club (5901 Dutchmans Lane). Tickets are $150 and available now on LouisvilleTickets.com.