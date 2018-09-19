Support Critically Loved at Their Golf Fundraiser



Louisville Tickets Promotion

At the Critically Loved Golf Outing, show your support for an organization with a worthy cause. Critically Loved supports parents of chronically and critically ill children at no cost, offering guidance relating to school, medical bills and health insurance. At the Golf Outing, participants will be supporting Critically Loved’s mission and the families they help. Learn more about Critically Loved and their work here.

The Golf Outing is next Monday, September 24 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lake Forrest Country Club (14000 Landmark Drive). Tickets are $150 for an individual or $600 for a team of four. Tickets include the golf scramble, lunch, two drink tickets, post-golf appetizers and access to prizes.