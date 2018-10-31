Support Healing Through Animal Therapy at Dogs Helping Heroes' Fundraiser



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Dogs Helping Heroes proudly presents its second annual event, "Be at Ease." This fundraising event showcases local vendors and artists while introducing the community to some of our Louisville heroes. Vendors in attendance will include LouVino, Pearl Street Tap House, Karem’s, Salsarita’s and Mission BBQ. "Be at Ease" is centered around building awareness in the community about the importance of these dogs in the lives of our local heroes. Proceeds from the event fund the training, care, equipment and housing for these service dogs.

The team at Dogs Helping Heroes rescues dogs from local shelters and rescue groups, who are in turn trained by prison inmate handlers. These dogs are then gifted to wounded veterans, first responders and their families, with the goal of providing restored peace of mind to these heroes. Learn more about the organization at dogshelpingheroes.org.

Be at Ease takes place on Thursday, November 8th from 6-9 p.m. at The Pointe (1205 E Washington St.). Tickets are $25 each, with sponsorship and donation options available.