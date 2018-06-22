Support Military Families at the USA Cares Flags Ride & Freedom Fest



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next Saturday, June 30, show your support for our veterans and those affected by 9/11 at the USA Cares Flags Ride & Freedom Fest. The morning begins with a breakfast (included in ticket price) before the engines rev and everyone hits the road for Flags Ride in support of military families. Attendees will then enjoy a full day of festivities at the Freedom Fest, featuring music by the ever-popular Louisville Crashers, plenty of food and drink and much more. A variety of T-shirts and other swag will be available for purchase.

Flags Ride & Freedom Fest kicks off next Saturday, June 30 at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson (11701 Gateworth Way). Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for a single ride or $35 for a rider and passenger. Get yours today through Louisville Tickets.

USA Cares is a charitable organization that addresses the critical and unmet needs of post-9/11 service members and their families by providing them with immediate financial and advocacy support in times of crisis. Learn more here.