Take a Bite Out of Downtown at A Taste of Main Street

Whether you're new to downtown’s booming food scene or a seasoned connoisseur looking to get out of a restaurant rut, this is the event for you!

The Main Street Association's inaugural A Taste of Main Street event will take place at Actors Theatre of Louisville on Friday, May 19, from 6-9 p.m. All your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite) downtown bars, breweries and restaurants will be offering up samples to help expand your culinary horizons, or maybe remind you to revisit an old gem.

You’ll also have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Actors Theatre’s 2018 Humana Festival of New American Plays, and Frankie Moody will be providing live music with his signature acoustic Southern tunes.

Tickets are $35 and available through Louisville Tickets. A Taste of Main Street is a 21+ event, so leave the kids at home – but bring your appetite!





Friday, May 19, 6-9 p.m.

Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

$35 per ticket

Cover photo: Main Street Association - Facebook