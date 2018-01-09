Add Event My Events Log In

    Take a Trip into Louisville Swig's Old Forester Speakeasy: Photo Gallery

    What To Do
    Last month, over 800 people turned out for Louisville Magazine's fourth annual Louisville Swig celebration. The main space was filled with samples from over 40 vendors, and next door, guests stepped into sophistication at the expanded Old Forester Speakeasy. Inside, Carly Johnson set the mood with her smooth vocals, alongside pop-up stations from J Michaels Spa & Salon, The Executive Shoe Shine station and Caricatures by Vickie. Check out the photos below by Old Forester Speakeasy photographer Lauren Alexandra Wessel.

