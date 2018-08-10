Take a Walk on the Wild Side with ChooseWell Communities at the Louisville Zoo



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Runners and walkers, stretch your legs for a cause at ChooseWell Communities’ inaugural Walk Through The Wild. Participants will make their way through along the course through the Louisville Zoo, ‘racing’ towards a party at the finish line. Celebrate completing the course with plenty of food, drinks, music and all-around fun in the heart of the wildest place in town.

Through community fundraising events like this, ChooseWell hopes to continue to encourage people to ignite solutions and inspire change for families committed to building thriving lives. The funds raised at the 2018 ChooseWell Walk Through The Wild help young families with histories of addiction maintain sobriety to raise their children in safe, healthy, drug-free homes. Participants and donors are contributing to lifesaving resources, such as access to safe housing and a loving, drug-free community to give babies and toddlers a chance at a drug-free future.

Gifts received from the 2018 Walk Through the Wild will help ChooseWell expand programming in the following areas: Housing Security, Employment Readiness, Healthy Lifestyle Programs, Family Reunification Support and Family Emergency Funding. Learn more about ChooseWell's mission here.

The Walk Through The Wild will take place on Saturday, August 18 at the Louisville Zoo (1100 Trevilian Way), kicking off at 7:45 a.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for kids ages 3-17.