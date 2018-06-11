TALK Hosts CryptoCurrency Summer Camp for Teens



Now more than ever, topics like Bitcoin, block chain and online markets have filled the news. The Technology Association of Louisville (TALK) wants to help young people get a head start in understanding these topics, which are only going to become more and more prominent in our lives. In early July, TALK will put on the first of several week-long CryptoCurrency Summer Camps designed for high school students. Content and discussion will revolve around: blockchain technology, ethics and the Dark Web, popular cryptocurrency trading and how to understand the markets, smart contracts, mining, crypto wallets, altcoins, ICOs (initial coin offerings), state and federal legislation moving cryptocurrency legal issues, plus related content and demos regarding cybersecurity, personal privacy matters and protection in cryptocurrencies.

TALK is a non-profit tech council for working tech professionals offering STEM education to youth, as well as professional networking, tech advocacy at the state and national levels, workforce development and professional development. To learn more, click here.

The camp will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day during the week of July 9th, Monday through Thursday, with a Friday lunch graduation ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Crypto Consulting Group (9900 Corporate Campus Drive, Ste. 3000) will host the camp. The cost is $300 per high school student, though freshmen entering college are welcome as well.