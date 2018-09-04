Taste of Frankfort Avenue Returns with New Twist for 2018



Louisville Tickets Promotion

For 26 years, the Taste of Frankfort Avenue has showcased some of the best restaurants in the city, and now they're graduating to an even bigger experience. Not only will 2018's Taste feature a new location, but it will also include local businesses and non-food vendors from up and down The Avenue. As well as the traditional tastings from over twenty restaurants, attendees can expect pop-up shops, interactive booths and festive surprises for the whole family, all at the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center. In addition, this year's event will coincide with the Mellwood Interactive Art Show, featuring live art, acrobatics by CirqueLouis, over forty vendors and more! The art show ends at 5 p.m., so if you're interested in browsing the art before Taste of Frankfort Avenue (5-8 p.m.), be sure to arrive early.

The Taste of Frankfort Avenue is Sunday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.). Tickets are $45 for general admission or $100 for the Sip & Swig VIP Room. VIP guests can enjoy a lounge away from the crowds, with specialty cocktails, music and more. Proceeds from this year's Taste of Frankfort Avenue will benefit United Crescent Hill Ministries.