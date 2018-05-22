Taste Your Way Around the World at GlobaLou



Louisville Tickets Promotion

On the first weekend in June, celebrate diversity and community at the 28th annual GlobaLou! Americana World Community Center is excited to invite you to this free, family-oriented event at Iroquois Amphitheater, featuring a full day of music, an international food court, the Buy Local Marketplace, cultural showcases and plenty of children's activities. GlobaLou celebrates the journeys, the cultures and the people from all over the world who call the Bluegrass home. And of cours, it wouldn't be a celebration of culture without food from all over the world.

That's why this year, they're excited to offer a Ticket to Taste! The festival is free to attend, but guests can purchase a Ticket to Taste, which includes five tastes from different international chefs so you try something new, have something you love and everything in between! In addition, guests will enjoy live performances from Hora Certa, Appalatin, Cosa Seria and the Afrophysicists between your tastes on Iroquois Amphitheater’s main stage and cultural showcases on the Family Stage in the front lawn.

GlobaLou is Saturday, June 2 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Road). A Ticket to Taste is $25 and includes five food samples; tickets are available now through Louisville Tickets.