10 Places to Shop Local for Your Derby Hat

As we head into the final stretch before Derby, it's time to stop procrastinating. If you're going to Churchill Downs on Derby weekend – man or woman – you need a hat, and while there's nothing wrong with being picky, you're starting to cut it close. Lucky for you, we're here to help. Here are ten local shops (in no particular order) where you can meet your Derby hat match.



THE HAT GIRLS

10708 Meeting St.

Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., noon-6 p.m.

The Hat Girls are the official hat designers of the Kentucky Derby Festival, which pretty much cements their millinery credibility.



THE MYSTERIOUS RACK

558 S. Fourth St.

Every day, noon-6 p.m.

The owner of Mysterious Rack hat shop just opened The Limbo down the street, and if this year's hats are anything like the tiki bar's inventive cocktails, you're in for a treat.



PEARLS ON PEARL

214 Pearl St., New Albany, Ind.

Tues.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shop for hats at this New Albany boutique, and pick up a jar of local honey while you're at it.



CRAFT(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE

572 S. Fourth St.

Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., noon-6 p.m.

At Craft(s), you can find hats by Sarah Havens Millinery amid a gallery of art exhibitions.



REVELRY BOUTIQUE

742 E. Market St.

Open daily at 11 a.m.

If you need another excuse to head to Revelry, here it is. They have a small yet strong selection of Derby hats, plus plenty of Derby-themed knick-knacks to browse.



KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

704 Central Ave.

Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jenny Pfananstiel of Formé Millinery is the official milliner of the Derby Museum, so after a tour of the exhibits to brush up on your history pre-Derby, enjoy the vivid selection of her hats in the gift shop.



DEE'S CRAFTS

5045 Shelbyville Road

Open daily

Want to shop local but not small? Dee's in St. Matthews has everything you could need.



NITTY GRITTY

996 Barret Ave.

Mon.-Sat., opens at 11 a.m.; Sun., opens at noon

Go vintage at Nitty, and browse an outfit to match while you're there.



PEACOCK BOUTIQUE

2828 Frankfort Ave.

Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

If budget isn't an issue, Peacock Boutique offers a selection of high-end hat options. They're fun to browse, even if you don't buy.



MERCI BOUTIQUE

3911 Chenoweth Square

Mon.-Sat., opens at 10 a.m.

This small boutique might fly under your radar, but inside you'll find HeadCandi hats and plenty of chic outfit options. De rien.