16 Things to Do for Thanksgiving Week in Louisville

THANKSGIVING EVE

Jimsgiving Pre/Post Show Event

The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 | 5 p.m.

The Limbo is throwing a Thanksgiving-themed party before and after Jim James’ show at the Palace. Don’t miss out on their holiday cocktail menu — all drinks are based on popular Thanksgiving dishes.

Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke

Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Prep for Thursday’s feast by singing your heart out at Four Pegs’ festive karaoke night, along with some holiday drink specials.

Ugly Sweater Mixt&pe

ALEX&NDER, 1121 E. Washington St.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 | 7-10 p.m.

Take your holiday sweater for a test run before the real work begins. ALEX&NDER will be serving cocktails inspired by popular holiday songs.

What a Bunch of Turkeys!

Oskar’s, 3799 Poplar Level Road

Wednesday, Nov. 21 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Oskar’s is serving up some Scandinavian spice on this Thanksgiving Eve. Think Thanksgiving classics on the screen, drink specials including Wild Turkey (of course) and hearty Turkey Day dishes.

THANKSGIVING DAY DINNERS

Thanksgiving Dinner at 8UP

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 2-8 p.m.

Enjoy à la carte dishes from executive chef James Moran and pastry chef Kimberly Beam.

Thanksgiving Holiday Feast at the Oakroom

Seelbach Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday dinner in the historic Oakroom, with à la carte entrées and a variety of culinary stations.

Thanksgiving Day at the Galt House

Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

With everything from made-to-order breakfast to a carving station, the Galt House has something for everyone.

Thanksgiving at Butchertown Grocery

Butchertown Grocery, 1076 E. Washington St.

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Chef Bobby Benjamin has prepared a special holiday feast for guests to enjoy family style in Butchertown Grocery’s dining room.

Thanksgiving Buffet at Claudia Sanders

Claudia Sanders Dinner House, 3202 Shelbyville Road

Thursday, Nov. 22 |11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Eat until you drop at the home of Colonel Sanders and his wife, Claudia.

THANKSGIVING DAY MARATHONS

48th Annual Turkey Trot

Northeast YMCA, 9400 Mill Brook Road

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 8-11 a.m.

Join thousands of other runners and walkers for this annual Thanksgiving morning tradition. Participants can choose from a 5K, 10K and Kids’ Trot.

Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 9-10:30 a.m.

Work up an appetite at this 5K run/walk through Waterfront Park.

Iroquois Hill Runners’ Thanksgiving Day Race

Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road

Thursday, Nov. 22 | 8-11 a.m.

Join the Iroquois Hill Runners for their 39th annual race through the park. Runners can choose from a 5-mile or 1.25-mile option.

WEEKEND AFTER THANKSGIVING

Light Up Louisville

Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Friday, Nov. 23 | 4-10 p.m.

Join our city for the 38th annual Light Up Louisville, as Santa arrives to light the tree and all of downtown. There will be plenty of festivities leading up to the tree lighting at 8 p.m., including a parade, live music, free train rides, children’s activities and more. Don’t miss free pictures with Santa starting at 8:30 p.m.

Miracle on Market

Green Building, 732 E. Market St.

Friday, Nov. 22 — mid-Jan.

This holiday pop-up bar returns! Enjoy festive cocktails in a matching atmosphere at the Green Building behind Galaxie.

Thanksgiving Weekend at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 22 — Sunday, Nov. 25

Celebrate Turkey Day at the track, with a traditional buffet and Stakes races featuring up-and-coming Kentucky Derby hopefuls.

The Holiday Laser Dome

Big Four Bride, 1101 River Road

Friday, Nov. 23 — Sunday, Dec. 30

This larger-than-life light show takes place inside a 36-foot geodesic dome, with six synchronized lasers set to holiday music. The show will run until the end of December.

Jingle Walk 2018

222 Pearl St., New Albany

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 2-6 p.m.

Walk off the turkey and stuffing at New Albany’s annual holiday event, featuring wine samples, shop specials, a local business scavenger hunt and more.