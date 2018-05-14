The 18th Annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour Returns this Weekend



Now in it’s 18th year, the annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour returns this weekend. This Louisville tradition gives attendees the chance to experiences beautiful homes and gardens around the area. The Kilgore House and Garden Tour. Named as Louisville’s Premier Garden Tour, this weekend’s event will include five gardens and two homes open for tours and will take place rain or shine.

Proceeds from the Kilgore House and Garden Tour provide scholarships for those unable to pay the full fee of counseling services with the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center. Founded in 1987, the Center was originally a ministry of the Second Presbyterian Church and St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church. The Center is open to the public, and no one is turned away. To learn more about the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center, click here.

The 18th Kilgore House and Garden Tour will take place this Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The first garden and Will Call location is at 1406 Northwind Road. See below for the other addresses. For more information on the gardens/homes, click here.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children under six years of age. Get yours in advance through Louisville Tickets.

2018 HOUSE AND GARDEN LOCATIONS

Garden #1: 1406 Northwind Road, Louisville, KY 40207 — Will Call location

Garden #2: 7112 Covered Bridge Road, Prospect, KY 40059

Garden #3: 5601 Largo Lane, Louisville, KY 40014

Garden #4: 211 Sycamore Hills Court, Louisville, KY 40245

Garden #5: 1120 S. English Station Road, Louisville, KY 40299