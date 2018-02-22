The Freaks and Fiends of Masquerade Gotham: Photo Gallery

You are now leaving Gotham City. We hope you enjoyed your stay.

Last Friday, freaks flooded the city, flocking down Fourth Street and pouring into the Louisville Palace – turned into Gotham City for one night only. From jokers and bats to harlequins and cats, the madness knew no bounds that night at Louisville Magazine’s Masquerade: Gotham, presented by Four Roses. The carpeted streets of Gotham were anything but deserted, with over 700 in attendance.

CirqueLouis dazzled and delighted guests with their acrobatics – and their wandering troupe of demented jokers. New this year were Steve-O Shephard, offering face/body makeup, and Louisville mural and design collective Often Seen Rarely Spoken, creating live art in both VIP and GA areas. DJ Matt Anthony provided the soundscape, framed by projected screenings of the 1960s Batman series. He relinquished the spotlight to local band Curio Key Club, joined shortly by Vicki Vale – aka Louisville’s own Carly Johnson.

Guests will recall the moment the music faltered, spiked by maniacal laughter as a lone joker crept across the dance floor, leading a parade of freaks and fiends as cash rained down from the balcony. Squallis Puppeteers’ monstrous creations spread into the crowd as the music leapt back to life, reaching a fevered pitch. The night ended with an all-vinyl dance party, an homage to Prince, brought to life by DJ Matt Anthony.

All in all, it turned out to be the party the city needed – and the one it deserved.

Thanks to everyone who turned out, and to everyone who made this possible! We’ll see you next year!

All photos by Andrew Cenci