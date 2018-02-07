The Red Tie Gala Returns Next Saturday



Every year, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana hosts their celebrated Red Tie Gala, and next Saturday it returns once again. Just a few days after Valentine’s Day, the elite Red Tie Gala is the perfect excuse to keep your reddest cocktail dress out of the closet just a little longer. At the gala, red tie is optional, but encouraged, and with over 500 guests regularly in attendance, don’t hesitate to break out your best. The event will feature a cocktail hour and a three-course meal, with complimentary beverages. There will be both silent and live auctions, as well as a cork pull, before the dance floor opens up for the rest of the night.

The Red Tie Gala is Saturday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Louisville Marriott Downtown (280 W. Jefferson St.). Tickets are $200 each and available now on Louisville Tickets.

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is to provide a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families of children receiving healthcare at area medical facilities while also lending support to other organizations who aid children. At the Red Tie Gala, enjoy a sophisticated night out in the city, all while supporting RMHCK’s invaluable work.

For more info on RMHCK, click here. For more info on the Red Tie Gala, click here.