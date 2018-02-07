Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    What To Do

    The Red Tie Gala Returns Next Saturday

    Posted On:

    What To Do
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    Every year, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana hosts their celebrated Red Tie Gala, and next Saturday it returns once again.  Just a few days after Valentine’s Day, the elite Red Tie Gala is the perfect excuse to keep your reddest cocktail dress out of the closet just a little longer. At the gala, red tie is optional, but encouraged, and with over 500 guests regularly in attendance, don’t hesitate to break out your best. The event will feature a cocktail hour and a three-course meal, with complimentary beverages. There will be both silent and live auctions, as well as a cork pull, before the dance floor opens up for the rest of the night.

    The Red Tie Gala is Saturday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Louisville Marriott Downtown (280 W. Jefferson St.). Tickets are $200 each and available now on Louisville Tickets.

    The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is to provide a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families of children receiving healthcare at area medical facilities while also lending support to other organizations who aid children. At the Red Tie Gala, enjoy a sophisticated night out in the city, all while supporting RMHCK’s invaluable work.

    For more info on RMHCK, click here. For more info on the Red Tie Gala, click here.

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories

      Louisville Tickets