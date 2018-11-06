These Local Businesses Are Offering Election Day Discounts

With voter turnout rates alarmingly low over the last few elections, Louisville's local businesses are speaking up. From bookstores to breweries, here are some local businesses that are offering discounts to voters:



~ All day on November 6, LouVelo is offering free rides to vote. The first 30 minutes of the Pay As You Go Plan are on them.

~ At Sunergos, tell your barista "voting is cool" to get a free 12oz drip coffee.

~ Dine-in at Lupo with your "I voted" sticker/wristband to get a free margherita pizza.

~ HopCat is hosting an Election Watch Party after the polls close at 6 p.m. today, with free crack fries for every guest and a portion of beer sales donated to the League of Women Voters. In addition, they're offering free crack fries with a purchase all day long.

~ Mirin is closing its doors from 2-4 p.m. today so their employees can vote, but come in after that with proof you voted and all ramen bowls will be priced at $12.

~ Day's Espresso and Coffee is offering a 10% discount on all drinks, all day.

~ Bring in your "I voted" sticker/wristband to Nanny Goat Books and get 50% off your purchase.

~ At Old Louisville Brewery, guests wearing their sticker/wristband will receive VIP pricing on pints.

~ After the polls close, Hilltop Tavern is offering 50 cents off all drinks during election coverage.

~ At Kentucky Taco Company, patrons wearing their sticker/wristband get free chips and beer cheese with any purchase.

~ Show proof you voted at The Limbo's Voting Party and get half off your first drink.

~ Head to Sweet Surrender with proof you voted to receive a free mini chocolate chip cookie.

~ Bring your sticker/wristband with you on your Copper & Kings tour, and you'll get a free T-shirt.

~ Gravely Brewing and River City Drafthouse are offering drink discounts for those who have proof they voted.

~ Cordial Lee and Clay and Cotton are offering 25% off one item if you show your sticker/wristband.



This article may be updated throughout the day.