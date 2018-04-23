TheSlice Offers an Evening of Spice, Style and Soul



Since April 2002, TheSlice: Spice, Style & Soul has been part of the city’s festivities leading up to the Kentucky Derby. And now, the festival has been incorporated as part of the official Kentucky Derby Festival. Hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, TheSlice offers an evening of food and music, giving guests a true Louisville experience. The festival will feature unlimited samples from local chefs and caterers, as well as wine and live jazz, blues and R&B music. This year, the theme is: A salute to a more compassionate Louisville.

TheSlice is the annual signature fundraiser for of TheSlice Charities of Louisville, which raises funds to support local organizations and scholarships throughout west Louisville. To learn more, click here.

TheSlice festival is this Saturday, from 6-9 p.m., at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.) Tickets are $65 in advance and available now through Louisville Tickets. The price will increase to $75 per ticket on the day of the event. Reserved tables of eight are also available for $600.