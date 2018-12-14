26 Things to Do Around Louisville This Holiday Season

Despite the cold and the threat of snow (maybe?), the holiday season gives everyone an excuse to celebrate. Here's what to do around Louisville this season if you're looking for...

...HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

A Christmas Carol & The Santaland Diaries

Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Through December 23 | days and times vary

Both holiday productions run until the day before Christmas Eve. Every year, Actors brings the beloved classic tale to the stage with A Christmas Carol. The Santaland Diaries, by David Sedaris, is perfect for those who are looking for something a bit more naughty than nice.

Christmas at the Galt House

Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Elfapalooza: December 14, 15, 21 and 22 | 6 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa: December 15 and 22 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Every year, Santa heads down from the North Pole and opens a workshop in the Galt House for Elfapalooza. Meet Santa's elves, enjoy snacks and drinks, take a ride on the Peppermint Express and watch a holiday movie at 6 p.m. And don't forget to grab breakfast with Santa while he's here!

Lights Under Louisville

Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Open nightly through December 31 | Mon.-Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 5-10 p.m.

Drive through the Mega Cavern and experience over 850 lit characters with over 3,000,000 points of light.

Louisville Ballet's Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Through December 23 | days and times vary

Featuring live music by the Louisville Orchestra, this holiday tradition brings all the magic and wonder of the Nutcracker to the stage.

Waverly Hills Laser Light Show

Waverly Hills Sanatorium, 8501 Standing Oak Drive

December 14-15 & 21-22 | 6:30-9 p.m.

Drive through the historical gates and up the brightly decorated drive for a light show unlike any other, projected on the sanatorium's facade.

...SOMEWHERE TO GET INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Decca Christmas Movie Extravaganza

Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Wednesday, December 19 | 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Grab your free popcorn and a holiday drink special and enjoy classic holiday movies including Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Die Hard.

Miracle on Market

Green Building, 732 E. Market St.

Open through December 24 | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

This pop-up bar has taken over the Green Building until Christmas Eve. Enjoy inventive, holiday-themed cocktails in a decked out space, with Christmas movies projected on the walls and holiday karaoke on Wednesdays.

Oldham Gardens' First Christkindlmarkt

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 La Grange Road, Crestwood

Saturday, December 15 | 4-10 p.m.

With live music, holiday treats and traditional Glühwein, 3rd Turn Brewing is celebrating the holiday season with their first annual Christmas market at Oldham Gardens.

Watch & Wine Down: Elf After Hours

Old 502 Winery, 120 S. Tenth St.

Friday, December 21 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Old 502 is hosting a screening of Elf, where you can relax before the upcoming holiday rush with a class of wine or two…or three.

Wine and Christmas Cookies

Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Blvd.

Thursday, December 20 | 6-11 p.m.

What goes better with wine than Christmas cookies?

...PLACES TO PARTY

Germantown Neighborhoods Holiday Party

Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Saturday, December 15 | 2-5 p.m.

This free and festive community party celebrates Germantown and its residents. There will be plenty of food and drinks, crafts, local businesses and more fun.

Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Holiday Party

Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Saturday, December 15 | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Everyone is invited to break out their Hawaiian shirts for Against the Grain's annual tiki party, featuring tiki treats and drinks and surf jams from Tsunami Samurai.

Pints & Union's Holiday Party

Pints & Union, 114 E. Market St., New Albany

Wednesday, December 19 | 7 p.m.

Wear your ugly sweater to this holiday party at New Albany's newest pub, where you'll enjoy drink specials including Irish coffee and warm cider.

Yule Ball

Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Friday, December 21 | 7-11 p.m.

Witches and wizards are invited to this magical evening as the Palace is transformed into Hogwarts. Attendees can explore Diagon Alley, enjoy a Butter Beer or Polyjuice Potion and take part in formal waltz dance lessons.

...SOMETHING FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Belle Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Saturday, December 15 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy a brunch buffet on the Belle with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can take pictures with Santa and take part in several other holiday activities.

Holiday Laser Dome

Big Four Bridge, 1101 River Road

Through January 1 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.

(December 20-30 | open daily with extended hours)

Have you noticed the giant dome that's appeared in Waterfront Park? Inside, you'll discover a holiday light show unlike any other.

Louisville Palace Holiday Movie Screenings

Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

December 16 & 23 | 2 & 5 p.m.

The Palace is screening holiday movies on Sundays leading up to Christmas. On December 16, enjoy Christmas Vacation and It's a Wonderful Life. And on December 23, watch The Muppet Christmas Carol and White Christmas.

The Nutcracker on Ice

Louisville Skating Academy, 1701 UPS Drive

December 22 & 23 | 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Experience this classic holiday tale adapted for the ice, as skaters retell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker with captivating choreography.

...A MIX OF MUSIC AND MERRIMENT

Bach & Brews

Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Sunday, December 23 | 12:30-2 p.m.

Enjoy a special peformance of Bach's works for violin by Scott Moore at the last day of Holy Grale's unique music series. Moore, who has collaborated extensively with Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes and toured the country with the 23 String Band, will be performing in Holy Grale's choir loft.

Jimmy Can't Dance's A Charlie Brown Christmas — Three Nights

Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

December 19-21 | 7 p.m.-midnight

Christmas time is here, so why not celebrate with classics from Charlie Brown? Jimmy Can't Dance is hosting three nights of jazz from the Charlie Brown Christmas album. Tickets required; see the website.

Krampus: A Holiday Houndmouth Show

Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Saturday, December 22 | 8 p.m.

New Albany band Houndmouth is hosting a holiday show, joined by Louisville-based Boa — and maybe even Krampus. They ask that you bring a music-related item to donate to the Home of the Innocents music therapy program. See website for more.

Strings & Drinks

Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Wednesday, December 19 | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Escape the cold with this weekly series, featuring performances by the NouLou Chamber Players string quartet. Sit back and enjoy the music while sipping one of Gravely’s musically influenced beers.

...WAYS TO GIVE BACK

8th Annual Give a Jam to End Homelessness

Headliners, 1080 Lexington Road

Thursday, December 20 | 6 p.m.

Featuring Ben Sollee, Relic with Michael Cleveland, Tyrone Cotton, Appalatin, Craig Wagner and Carly Johnson, and more than a dozen other local artists, all playing to raise money for Coalition for the Homeless.

8UP Kentucky Opera Benefit Dinner

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, December 18 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Support the Kentucky Opera at this fundraiser dinner, featuring music, wine and a three-course meal.

Polar Express Pajama Party

Liege and Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles, 2212A Holiday Manor Center

Saturday, December 22 | 4-9 p.m.

With a $5 golden ticket, you get a kid's hot chocolate, a jingle bell bracelet, story-time and pictures with Santa. And don't forget to stick around for the holiday movie at 6:30 p.m. $4 of every $5 ticket supports the Home of the Innocents and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana.

...THE BEST HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN TOWN

Besides the spectacular light displays at the Mega Cavern and Waverly Hills and the new Laser Dome, a little elf whispered in our ear that these streets might be worth checking out:

- Willow Avenue in the Highlands

- Hillcrest Avenue in Crescent Hill

- Lake Forest in the East End

- The Parkridge neighborhood in the South End

This article will be updated daily.