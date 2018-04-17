KingFish's Thunder on the River Offers a Front Row Seat to the Fireworks



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Saturday, one of Louisville’s signature events, Thunder over Louisville, rockets back to the Derby City. This time of year, there’s no shortage of Thunder watch events across the city, but if you’re looking for something on the river with an all-you-can-eat buffet, KingFish has you covered.

KingFish is throwing a Thunder on the River party at their southern Indiana location, featuring riverside views and delicious seafood. The event starts at 1:30 p.m., with the appetizer buffet opening at 3 p.m., including meatballs, potato rounds, chips and dip and veggie trays. The dinner buffet starts at 5 p.m., with fried whitefish, chicken tenders, cole slaw, macaroni salad and baked beans. The menu is subject to minor changes.

KingFish’s Jeffersonville restaurant is located at 601 W. Riverside Drive. Tickets are $80 in advance, including the buffet, and are available now at Louisville Tickets.