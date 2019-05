Touring in support of his latest solo album, The Atlas Underground, Tom Morello stopped at Mercury Ballroom last Saturday. Widely considered one of the top guitarists of all time, Morello showed off the skills he honed during his time in Rage Against the Machine. His unique sound relies heavily on effect pedals, allowing him to replicate turntable scratches, falling bombs, sirens and other hip-hop inspired sounds. The Last Internationale played in support.

Photography by John J. Miller