Top Doctors 2017 Announced

The results of our “Top Doctors” survey come right from the most knowledgeable source of all — the doctors themselves.

To rate the physicians, we arranged for questionnaires to be mailed to the 2,000-plus members of the Greater Louisville Medical Society. The survey asked: If you or a member of your family were in need of medical care or treatment, who among Louisville-area doctors would you choose to provide medical care in the following specialties?

Those surveyed could list up to five doctors, in order of preference, in the primary-care categories of family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics gynecology and pediatrics.

For the specialists, respondents were asked to list up to three doctors. The points were then tallied to compile the listings that follow, with top-ranking physicians listed in each specialty. The doctors are listed alphabetically within each category and the number of doctors listed in specialties varies according to the number of doctors receiving mentions in each field.

All doctors listed received multiple mentions from their peers. We make no claims that this is a statistically valid survey, and that’s a major reason we have not attached numbers to indicate how many times each Top Doc was mentioned. There are numerous other skilled and successful physicians in the community. In the end, it’s the patient’s choice as to which doctor — whether identified here or not — will provide the best care and be the best fit for an individual’s needs.

Click here to see the results