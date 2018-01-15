Transport Yourself to the Most Iconic City to Never Exist at Masquerade: Gotham

It’s not the party the city needs, but the one it deserves. For the third annual Louisville Magazine Masquerade party, transport yourself to the iconic city of Gotham. Presented by Four Roses Bourbon, Masquerade: Gotham will transport you to a world of heroes, villains and everything in between.

Last year, the Louisville Palace was transformed into something from a steampunk fairytale for the Mad Masquerade, and this year, you’ll step straight into the legendary streets of Gotham. Back by popular demand, CirqueLouis returns once again to wander the halls and dazzle guests. DJ Matt Anthony will provide the party’s soundscape, and Carly Johnson will join the Curio Key Club, with music set to the night’s theme. Finally, Ultra Pop Paul will finish the night with an all-vinyl homage to Prince.



Photo: From last year's Mad Masquerade // by Crystal Ludwick

Costumes and masks are encouraged. Choose from an endless host of characters from the Gotham universe – or make up your own! But don’t worry, costumes are not required; feel free to toss on a mask and your flashiest cocktail attire.

Masquerade: Gotham is Friday, February 16, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Louisville Palace (625 S. Fourth St.). A cash bar will be available. Online tickets are $30 for general admission and $55 for VIP; prices will increase the day of the event. VIP tickets include exclusive access to the mezzanine area, a private bar/restrooms and complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Must be 21 to attend.

Stay up-to-date with the latest Masquerade: Gotham news by RSVPing to the event on Facebook.

To see photos from last year’s Mad Masquerade, click here.