Travel the World Through Wine at Cuvée Wine Table

Travel the world through wine - without leaving Louisville!

Once a month, Cuvée Wine Table (3598 Springhurst Blvd.) hosts their Second Saturday Wine Experience, where wine novices and experts alike can broaden their horizons. This month, the topic is Willamette Valley, Oregon, where some of the world's best (and most expensive) Pinot noir is born, as well as high quality Pinot gris. You'll learn about the region and the culture through an expert presentation and wine tasting. In additon, Cuveé offers an eclectic wine program lead by Master Sommelier Scott Harper, offering a huge wine selection with more than 50 wines available by the taste or glass.

The Second Saturday Wine Experience is this Saturday, Jan. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person and are available now on Louisville Tickets. Space is limited, and the event is expected to sell out, so don't hesitate to make your reservations!