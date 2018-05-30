Treat Yourself to a Night of Wonder at Cirque du Soir



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation presents Cirque du Soir: An Exceptional Affair, a night of dinner, wine and wonder. Guests will be treated to a Cirque du Soir-themed dinner by Chef Jim Gerhardt, complimentary wine provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Kentucky and entertainment provided by local acrobatic troupe Suspend. Throughout the night there will be additional entertainment, as well as an auction featuring get-a-ways, gift baskets, gourmet dinners and more. To see a full list of items available in the auction, click here.

Cirque du Soir: An Exceptional Affair will take place on Friday, June 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pendennis Club (218 Muhammad Ali Blvd.). Tickets are $125 for a single seat or $1,250 for a table of ten; reserve your spot today through Louisville Tickets. All proceeds go to support the Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation’s mission to make a difference in the education, independence and quality of life for blind and visually impaired students in Kentucky.