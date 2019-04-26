Hit the Trifecta Gala for Premier Derby Eve Entertainment



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Next Friday, walk the red carpet with Louisville's elite at the Trifecta Gala. The Bridgeman Group invites everyone to celebrate the upcoming Kentucky Derby at their annual charity event with a private dinner, cocktails and a chance to get an up close and intimate experience with some of the biggest talent in music. Previous years' musical guests include Jill Scott and Stevie Wonder, and this year, Usher will headline the gala, alongside host Steve Harvey.

The Trifecta Gala takes place on Friday, May 3 from 7-11 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza). Tickets are $700 for general admission. Proceeds from this black tie affair will benefit Louisville West End School, The V Foundation and the University of Louisville Autism Center.