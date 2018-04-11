Trivia Night at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Trivia lovers unite! Next Thursday, 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens is hosting a Trivia Night to benefit Oldham County Community Scholarships (OCCS). Test your merit as you compete against other teams, all in support of a great cause. Come alone or with a friend, or bring your whole family! All ages are welcome at this family friendly event.

From 6-7 p.m., enjoy dinner and a social hour as you sign-in. There will be food available for purchase from Backside Grill, Oldham Gardens’ walk-up restaurant. Then from 7-9 p.m., trivia takes over! Prizes will be awarded fro first, second and last place teams.

Proceeds benefit Oldham County Community Scholarships, a nonprofit that provides financial aid to graduating seniors in Oldham County to help them pursue their post-secondary educational goals.

The OCCS Trivia Night will take place next Thursday, April 19 from 6-9 p.m. at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens (6300 Old La Grange Road). Tickets are $25 for adults and $9 for high school/college students with ID. Kids 12 and under get in free. Prices increase on the day of the event, so get yours now through Louisville Tickets.