Two Delicious Events In One Guilt-Free Day

This weekend Louisville is all about serving you and the community! Enjoy local vendors as they sponsor St. Michael’s Catholic Parish and the Louisville Annual Gravy Cup. Both organizations will bring people together - by way of something tasty - to benefit the Louisville area. Start the day with sampling restaurant event-special recipes in the competitive 5th Annual Gravy Cup. Founder Zach Fry wants you to experience “biggest gravy competition in the world,” while supporting Louisville’s Boy’s and Girl’s Haven. That evening the 2017 Taste of St. Michael will be hosting live and silent auctions while you can browse several dishes from local restaurants, such as Joella’s Hot Chicken and Louvino.

2017 Taste of St. Michael

Redeem your spirit and your appetite. That’s right - it’s possible to do both.

St. Michael’s Catholic Parish is hosting their annual “Taste of Louisville” this Saturday, February 25 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Their annual silent and live auctions benefits various aspects of the community, and has been known to sell tickets fast, with over 500 people in attendance in previous years.

Some of Louisville’s most popular restaurants will be there to cater as well, including (but not limited to): Barbeque Cowboy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Delfino's, Heitzman's Bakery, Joella's Hot Chicken, Loui Loui's and Louvino.

Don’t feel guilty about this one! General Admission tickets are still available at $40 each and can be purchased through Louisville Tickets.

St. Michael’s Catholic Parish

3705 Stone Lakes Drive

Facebook | (502) 266-5611

5th Annual Gravy Cup

Biscuits, potatoes and gravy. Boats and boats of gravy. It’s the 5th Annual Gravy Cup!

This event welcomes a turnout of about 500 people each year. Step on the train and serve yourself some biscuits and gravy and enjoy live music, all while helping the Boy’s and Girl’s Haven of Louisville.

Louisvillians and local restaurants alike will ladle their way to the top, winning a trophy of either Traditional, Non-traditional or Vegan/Veggie gravy. An additional trophy will be awarded for the "People’s Choice Award," as voted by the attendees of the event. Their panel of celebrity judges will taste all entries and then make their decisions based on the criteria: Taste, Presentation and Originality.

All proceeds and donations go to Louisville’s Boys and Girls Haven by providing food, clothes, and other necessities. Live music will also be featured by The Derby City Dandies featuring Rick Quisol.

The 5th Annual Gravy Cup is this Saturday, February 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased through Louisville Tickets.

The Gravy Cup benefiting Boys and Girls Haven

1860 Mellwood Avenue

Website | Facebook